Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 review and recap: Under pressure!

Ted Lasso is currently airing its final season and has not quite paused to take a break from the enthralling drama in AFC Richmond. Showcasing some great plotlines with the arrival of Zava (Maximilian Osinski) and Richmond's eventual revival to the top of the table under the new forward, the show also put some great emotional dilemmas in the mix, making the first three episodes of the new installment quite a hefty watch.

In the fourth episode of the third and final season, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) faced his biggest challenge yet--Nathan Shelley (Nuck Mohammad). As Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) team went on to face her former husband's team, it presented viewers with some all-encasing drama both inside and outside the pitch.

Titled Big Week, this episode was by far the most important episode of the season and left plenty of things for fans to think about.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 review and recap: Wonderkid in action

The episode began with Ted Lasso and his team slowly preparing for the incoming threat of West Ham United, which is now led by Nathan Shelley under the ownership of Rebecca's ex-husband Rupert.

While the dynamics between the two teams were always going to be rough, especially with Nathan's previous comments in the press, there seemed to be some restraint on Nathan's side in reaction to Ted's encouraging positivity.

The initial parts of the episode dealt with many other things, like the reimagining of Bantr under Keeley's (Juno Temple) friend and the rather awkward discussion between Ted and Sassy (Ellie Taylor). It also, quite heartwarmingly, added a scene of Jamie (Phil Dunster) and Roy (Bret Goldstein) bonding as a coach and a player, with the former preparing to launch ahead of Zava in the coming days.

As the date for the game arrived, tensions ran high among fans, players, and especially the owners. This episode dedicated quite a chunk of its runtime to the game. Just before the game began, players found the iconic "Believe" poster torn in half. Crimm deciphered with the help of CCTV footage that Nathan had come in and tore the poster in the dressing room.

Ted Lasso @TedLasso I believe in believe. I believe in believe.

As the match began, the two teams fought each other valiantly, with only Jamie Tart coming close to scoring a goal in the first 45 minutes. However, things changed drastically as halftime approached, with Nathan pulling off some tricks to drown Richmond 2-0 ahead of the second half.

Before the second half, Roy and Beard showed the players a video of Nathan tearing the poster, angering the player significantly. While this is not how Roy or Coach Beard visualized it, the anger got to the players as Richmond ended with three red cards in the second half, losing the game 4-1.

The episode saw glimpses of the old Nate, especially while he was interacting with Ted Lasso, but the results did not ultimately favor the North London club. This was the first major disappointment for Ted or Rebecca in this season of the show, with things having gone exceptionally well for the club so far.

The latest episode was one of the finest segments of Ted Lasso, which managed to pack almost all the elements that make the show special, including a heartfelt ending.

Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV+.

