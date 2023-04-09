What time will Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 air on Apple TV+? 

Ted Lasso, the sports comedy-drama series, will be back with a new episode soon. This highly entertaining series, which is currently in its third season, is set to return with episode 5 on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on Apple TV+. Developed by Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Bill Lawrence, the show has garnered a lot of popularity over the previous two seasons due to its enticing storyline.

Fans of the series have been waiting with bated breath to see what the brand new episode 5 of season 3 has in store for them. Now, especially after Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4, titled Big Week, in which fans saw some highly gripping series of events, including Richmond preparing to play West Ham and Ted being reunited with a friend from the past, viewers are quite excited about what's to come.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about the fifth episode of the sports drama series' third season, ahead of the episode's arrival on Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 has been titled, Signs

Scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 12 am ET, the highly anticipated 5th episode of the Apple TV+ show's 3rd season has been titled, Signs. Jamie Lee has acted as the writer for the new episode. The official synopsis for season 3's episode 5, Signs, given by Apple TV+, reads as follows:

"With their season in a tailspin, Richmond try to right the ship against mighty Manchester City. Off the pitch, everyone faces their own setbacks."

The brief official description for episode 5 provides the audience with intriguing clues regarding what is about to come their way. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the episode will be replete with intriguing sets of incidents as the audience will see Richmond attempting to take over the unbeatable Manchester City, with their entire spiraling downwards and out of control.

The upcoming new episode will also showcase the characters struggling with several personal setbacks and trying to overcome them. Thus, it's safe to say that followers of the show are in for an engaging new episode.

Take a closer look at the Ted Lasso season 3 cast list

The cast members for the Apple TV+ series' current season include:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Nick Mohammed as Nathan "Nate" Shelley

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion

Charlie Hiscock as Will Kitman

Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur

David Elsendoorn as Jan Maas

Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux

The latest 3rd season of the series was first released on Apple TV+ on March 15, 2023. Its official description states:

"In this third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)"

Don't forget to watch episode 5 of Ted Lasso season 3, which will air on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 12 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes