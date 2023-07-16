Abbott Elementary season 3: Tentative release date, what to expect, and more details revealed

Fans and critics all across the globe collectively agree that Abbott Elementary is one of the finest sitcoms made in recent years. The show first premiered on December 7, 2021. Season 1 consisted of 13 episodes, while season 2 had 22.

In January 2023, it was announced that the show had been renewed for another season. While the official premiere date of the upcoming season has not been revealed yet, it is speculated to be released by the fall of 2023. However, the writer's strike could hamper this timeline.

Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Abbott Elementary season 3: What do we know so far?

Just like seasons 1 and 2, season 3 will also have intense parent-teacher conferences, exciting holiday parties, interesting field trips, and, of course, a whole lot of friendship and romance.

However, the most captivating subplot in season 3 will undoubtedly be the love story between Janine and Gregory. There have been interactions between them, which makes fans believe that they will become a couple soon.

In a recent interview with TV Line, Quinta Brunson, who plays Janine, revealed that there was more to season 3 than just the romance angle.

She said,

"Especially Jeanine, at the end of this kind of growth path we’ve had for her this season, I wanted her to be able to make a decision that she felt was best for herself after learning new information about herself."

She further stated,

"It’s more about maturity. She’s maturing; he’s maturing. We wanted that mature path to continue for them both as individuals. I kind of want the characters to be able to grow a little bit more as individuals, so we can see where they land."

When Decider asked co-showrunner Justin Halpern what to expect from the upcoming season, he said,

"The second season ended up talking about charter schools and the push and pull of those, and the first season was sort of about the challenges of being woefully underfunded."

He ended his statement by saying,

"And so I think we have an idea, we’ve talked with Quinta, and I think there’s a larger overarching idea that we’ve sort of landed on for season 3 that I think is really interesting and I’ve never seen it on TV before."

Abbott Elementary synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Abbott Elementary reads,

"A group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life."

It further states,

"Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

Executive producers of Abbott Elementary are Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Quinta Brunson. Season 1 was nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, of which they won three. Season 2 was nominated for eight Emmys, including the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

Abbott Elementary season 3 is speculated to be released by the fall of this year.