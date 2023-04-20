Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 22: How are fans reacting to Gregory's confession in finale episode?

The second season of Abbott Elementary aired its season finale on Wednesday, April 19. Titled Franklin Institute, the episode was helmed by Randall Einhorn and written by Brittani Nichols. In the finale, Abbott Elementary visits the Franklin Institute on a field trip, where school principal Ava Coleman scares the students by talking about aliens.

This results in chaos inside the Philadelphia-based Science Museum. Taking advantage of this, Gregory Eddie finally approaches his long-time crush, Janine Teagues, and confesses his feelings.

This particular Gregory-Janine sequence took fans to a magical high, who waited with bated breath hoping the two would be a couple by the end. But all their optimism was dashed when the Quinta Brunson-acted character expressed unpreparedness, leading the two to finally decide to stay friends. The exasperation of the fans was evident on Twitter as well.

Apart from the obvious disappointment, the second season finale also featured Jacob Hill and Gregory sharing a bro-hug and becoming buddies, which became another highlight of the episode. Their embrace somehow countered the sad Gregory-Janine climax.

Abbott Elementary season 2 started airing on September 21, 2022, and concluded with its 22nd episode on Wednesday. The show was renewed for a third edition in January.

"This made me so mad": Fans react to Gregory-Janine moment in Abbott Elementary season 2's finale episode

Since the Pilot, viewers knew of the closeness and undercurrent of tension that Gregory and Janine shared. Even though they dated different people, they kept coming back to one another.

So when season 2 episode 22 aired and Gregory (Tyler James Williams), a master introvert, ultimately gathered the courage to express his feelings, fans pinned all their hopes on Janine’s “I do” moment. However, it never came, leaving viewers miffed.

They didn’t waste time rallying on Twitter and sharing how upset they were at the turn of events. One even commented that Gregory-Janine’s yo-yo relationship might get a finality all the way in season 27!

Earlier, while talking to TVLine, Brunson mentioned that Janine is on a “kind of growth path,” and that she’s finally realizing that the most important part of her existence is herself. The creator and lead star emphasized that she would prefer both the characters “to be able to grow a little bit more as individuals, so we can see where they land.”

While season 2 ended on a rather sour note for fans, they can surely remain positive that Quinta Brunson and her team intend to make up for it. With the planning of season 3 underway, the excitement and anticipation are sky-high.

The filming schedule and release date for the third season have not been made official yet.

Interested people can catch all episodes of Abbott Elementary on ABC and Hulu.

