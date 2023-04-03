What did Quinta Brunson say about FRIENDS? SNL monologue leaves internet divided

American writer Quinta Brunson left the internet divided after she called out NBC's sitcom Friends for not having black representation. The 33-year-old star hosted Saturday Night Live on April 1, 2023, and delivered a monolog about the popular sitcom that ran for a decade from 1994 to 2004.

The Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary creator, who also acts in the series, began her speech by talking about how she wanted to be on SNL but that the audition process was too long.

She added that to avoid all that, she created her own TV show, made sure it became really popular, won a bunch of Emmys," before she was asked to host it. Brunson jokingly noted that what she did was "so much easier" than going through the audition process for SNL.

Quinta Brunson also compared her show, Abbott Elementary, to the popular 90s sitcom Friends. She said that her show was like a network sitcom like Friends, and added:

“Except, instead of being about a group of friends, it’s about a group of teachers. Instead of New York, it’s in Philadelphia and instead of not having Black people, it does.”

The sitcom which began airing in 1994, was based on the lives of six friends living in New York. The main cast of the series included Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry.

Twitter reactions on Quinta Brunson's quip of Friends

After Quinta Brunson's quip on Friends' lack of diversity went viral, Twitter was left divided. Several users called out Brunson for calling out a show that ended in 2004 and comparing it to the series made in modern times. Others pointed out that the cast of Friends has also stated the same thing in the past and this is not news.

Others sided with Brunson and said that she was right to call out the show.

Kyle Lindemann @LuckIsMadeFF @Phil_Lewis_ @CWilliamsNFL I don’t get the Friends slander. Can’t judge a 90s show through the lens of modern sensitivities. @Phil_Lewis_ @CWilliamsNFL I don’t get the Friends slander. Can’t judge a 90s show through the lens of modern sensitivities.

Magnolia @DinaeDonna @Phil_Lewis_ Why is it so cool to hate on friends? 🙄 I’m not tripping on Friends not having black ppl bc Living Single exists and I love both shows equally. + it was the 90s a different time than today if friends were made today I’m sure it would be diverse but 90s tv was very segregated @Phil_Lewis_ Why is it so cool to hate on friends? 🙄 I’m not tripping on Friends not having black ppl bc Living Single exists and I love both shows equally. + it was the 90s a different time than today if friends were made today I’m sure it would be diverse but 90s tv was very segregated

Aquarius's Groove @Tslay91 @Phil_Lewis_ So... Why are y'all interpreting saying that friends didn't have black people as hate? It's a fact. There were NO main black characters, no black reoccurring characters, hell even any significant consistency in the background. If it wasn't set in New York, maybe, but.... @Phil_Lewis_ So... Why are y'all interpreting saying that friends didn't have black people as hate? It's a fact. There were NO main black characters, no black reoccurring characters, hell even any significant consistency in the background. If it wasn't set in New York, maybe, but....

THEE Annoying Non-Binary 🦵🏿grow @beatoscatbox86 @Phil_Lewis_ It’s kinda funny how a majority of the time a joke gets the “ we can’t make jokes anymore cause everyone is woke now” crowd foaming at the mouth cause it pokes fun at something. The girl didn’t even say anything bad and some of y’all big baby rage MAD @Phil_Lewis_ It’s kinda funny how a majority of the time a joke gets the “ we can’t make jokes anymore cause everyone is woke now” crowd foaming at the mouth cause it pokes fun at something. The girl didn’t even say anything bad and some of y’all big baby rage MAD💀

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Brunson's quip on Friends. (Image via Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Brunson's quip on Friends. (Image via Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Brunson's quip on Friends. (Image via Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Brunson's quip on Friends. (Image via Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Brunson's quip on Friends. (Image via Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Brunson's quip on Friends. (Image via Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Brunson's quip on Friends. (Image via Twitter).

Quinta Brunson revealed her inspiration behind Abbott Elementary

During her Saturday Night Live monolog, Quinta Brunson revealed that she was inspired to make Abbott Elementary because of her mother, who was a teacher. However, she also joked that every time there is an issue with the public school system, people now expect Brunson to solve it, and "that's not fair."

The Emmy Award winner also stated that while people expect her to be like her character on the comedic show, she prefers not to be compared to her. Brunson then stated that she had begun lying to her mother about who she is hanging out with and only telling half-truths.

Quinta Brunson ended her monolog by advocating for teachers and their hard work. She reminded people to think of the importance of teachers and added:

“Acknowledge the work they do every day and for the love of God, pay them the money they deserve.”

SNL is airing its 48th season even as the sketch comedy series navigates a significant cast reshuffle. After the conclusion of season 47, series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney left the cast.

Poll : 0 votes