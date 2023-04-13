Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 21: How are fans reacting to Taraji P. Henson's cameo?

Season 2 of Abbott Elementary is just one episode away from airing its season finale on Wednesday, April 19, but the TV series is ensuring it leaves an indelible mark before the current installment climaxes. And so, episode 21 (the penultimate episode) of Abbott Elementary season 2 brought in Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta Teagues, the troubled mother of Ayesha and Janine.
The Academy Award-nominated actor’s credibility as a performer cannot ever be questioned, and here too, she owned her screen space and character, leaving fans enthralled throughout.
As soon as Henson’s episode was broadcast, fans crowded Twitter to express how captivated they were after Vanetta was introduced. Terming it “the absolute perfect casting choice,” netizens flocked to the social media platform to hail Henson’s performance in Abbott Elementary.
The inclusion of the Empire star into Abbott Elementary was announced earlier this month at the annual PaleyFest LA event, organized by the Paley Center for Media. At the event, a panel comprising the show’s actors like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Wiliams, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis was present, where the declaration was made.
Created and starring Quinta Brunson, the 'mockumentary' sitcom premiered on ABC on December 7, 2021, and was renewed for a third season in January this year.
"Taraji killed it tonight": fans react as Taraji P. Henson makes a cameo in Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 21
Henson's cameo took place in episode 21 of the ongoing second season. Fittingly titled Mom, it was directed by Ken Whittingham and written by Ava Coleman, and showed Vanetta interrupting Janine’s plans to go on a solo trip to Ocean City during the Memorial Day Weekend.
After the episode aired, fans took to Twitter to share their exhilarated feelings. Many opined that Vanetta was an apt match for Ava Coleman (Janelle James), Janine’s school principal and bully, and that they wanted Henson to “become a substitute teacher.”
Interestingly, excitement was already in the air when Vanetta’s promotional clip from Abbott Elementary was dropped on social media recently. Her sassy and “cool” nature made her an endearing character, which got consolidated further when the episode was released.
Who is Taraji P. Henson?
Apart from being an Oscar nominee, Taraji P. Henson is also the recipient of a Golden Globe Award, Critics' Choice Movie Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Further, the 52-year-old has received five Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Primetime Emmy Award nominations.
In 2019, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star was accorded the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For now, she has a number of projects in her kitty, including PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, The Color Purple, and Time Alone, all of which are in different stages of production.