Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 21: How are fans reacting to Taraji P. Henson's cameo?

Season 2 of Abbott Elementary is just one episode away from airing its season finale on Wednesday, April 19, but the TV series is ensuring it leaves an indelible mark before the current installment climaxes. And so, episode 21 (the penultimate episode) of Abbott Elementary season 2 brought in Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta Teagues, the troubled mother of Ayesha and Janine.

The Academy Award-nominated actor’s credibility as a performer cannot ever be questioned, and here too, she owned her screen space and character, leaving fans enthralled throughout.

As soon as Henson’s episode was broadcast, fans crowded Twitter to express how captivated they were after Vanetta was introduced. Terming it “the absolute perfect casting choice,” netizens flocked to the social media platform to hail Henson’s performance in Abbott Elementary.

Targaryen Renaissance @Shmattheww I can’t express it enough on how Taraji P. Henson was the absolute perfect casting choice to play Janine’s mom. This is pure perfection #AbbottElementary I can’t express it enough on how Taraji P. Henson was the absolute perfect casting choice to play Janine’s mom. This is pure perfection #AbbottElementary

The inclusion of the Empire star into Abbott Elementary was announced earlier this month at the annual PaleyFest LA event, organized by the Paley Center for Media. At the event, a panel comprising the show’s actors like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Wiliams, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis was present, where the declaration was made.

Created and starring Quinta Brunson, the 'mockumentary' sitcom premiered on ABC on December 7, 2021, and was renewed for a third season in January this year.

"Taraji killed it tonight": fans react as Taraji P. Henson makes a cameo in Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 21

Henson's cameo took place in episode 21 of the ongoing second season. Fittingly titled Mom, it was directed by Ken Whittingham and written by Ava Coleman, and showed Vanetta interrupting Janine’s plans to go on a solo trip to Ocean City during the Memorial Day Weekend.

After the episode aired, fans took to Twitter to share their exhilarated feelings. Many opined that Vanetta was an apt match for Ava Coleman (Janelle James), Janine’s school principal and bully, and that they wanted Henson to “become a substitute teacher.”

✍🏾🗣 @writtenbytruth #AbbottElementary twitter.com/haworthes/stat… project starfire ♤ @haworthes #AbbottElementary Ava actually being afraid of somebody consider me gagged Ava actually being afraid of somebody consider me gagged 😭#AbbottElementary https://t.co/oWMbbevUXu After seeing this I want Taraji to become a substitute teacher at the school so her and Ava can go back and forth. After seeing this I want Taraji to become a substitute teacher at the school so her and Ava can go back and forth. 😭 #AbbottElementary twitter.com/haworthes/stat…

Geeks of Color @GeeksOfColor



Ava has definitely met her match Taraji P. Henson has officially made her #AbbottElementary debut!Ava has definitely met her match Taraji P. Henson has officially made her #AbbottElementary debut! Ava has definitely met her match 😂 https://t.co/cEo4WPZIsO

KittenCorn @Kitty_LaFierce @LikeMeezy @KevynAtThePark @AbbottElemABC Not a spoiler. We know Janine's mom isn't a great person & their relationship is strained at best. Taraji Henson plays the part perfectly. #AbbottElementary @LikeMeezy @KevynAtThePark @AbbottElemABC Not a spoiler. We know Janine's mom isn't a great person & their relationship is strained at best. Taraji Henson plays the part perfectly. #AbbottElementary

Seymone J @seymonejackson Ava tightened up quick when it came to Jeanine in front of Taraji 🤣 #AbbottElementary Ava tightened up quick when it came to Jeanine in front of Taraji 🤣 #AbbottElementary

Willow's Pillow @adrianneromcel2



But right now, GREAT episode and Taraji killed it tonight!!! #AbbottElementary We got 1 more episode next week..🥺🥺🥺But right now, GREAT episode and Taraji killed it tonight!!! #AbbottElementary We got 1 more episode next week..🥺🥺🥺But right now, GREAT episode and Taraji killed it tonight!!!

tom @thom_ahs Taraji Henson was perfection as Janine’s mom #AbbottElementary Taraji Henson was perfection as Janine’s mom #AbbottElementary

sarah @cinephilms_ Taraji looks so good lord have mercy #AbbottElementary Taraji looks so good lord have mercy #AbbottElementary https://t.co/mCtzeAEGcy

Victoria @AVocalistsRival "She plays by her own rules, which made it frustrating to play UNO growing up" -Janine on her mom. I love Taraji in this role already #AbbottElementary "She plays by her own rules, which made it frustrating to play UNO growing up" -Janine on her mom. I love Taraji in this role already #AbbottElementary

Kay 💃🏾 @ItsJodyToYou #AbbottElementary Well who would’ve thought Janine mama would be Taraji Well who would’ve thought Janine mama would be Taraji 😂 #AbbottElementary

Interestingly, excitement was already in the air when Vanetta’s promotional clip from Abbott Elementary was dropped on social media recently. Her sassy and “cool” nature made her an endearing character, which got consolidated further when the episode was released.

Who is Taraji P. Henson?

Apart from being an Oscar nominee, Taraji P. Henson is also the recipient of a Golden Globe Award, Critics' Choice Movie Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Further, the 52-year-old has received five Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

In 2019, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star was accorded the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For now, she has a number of projects in her kitty, including PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, The Color Purple, and Time Alone, all of which are in different stages of production.

