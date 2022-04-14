What did Janelle James say about Chris Rock? Abbott Elementary star breaks down interaction with comedian on Jimmy Kimmel's show

Abbott Elementary season 1 has made its actors prominent figures in the industry, owing to the show's surging popularity. Jannelle James, a member of the cast and a fantastic comedian, is one of the most amusing characters in Abbott Elementary.

Jannelle James recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show to discuss her life and career. She spoke at length about her role in Abbott Elementary and her humble beginning in open mics. She also revealed how Chris Rock was one of the main reasons behind her rise.

Chris Rock recently became one of the most talked-about personalities in the world after the 2022 Academy Awards, where Will Smith publicly assaulted him for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith.

“It was one of the best moments of my life": Janelle James on opening for Chris Rock

After a long discussion about her career, family, and her role in Abbott Elementary, Janelle James spoke about the time when, following the success of the Total Blackout Tour, she got the opportunity to open for Chris Rock.

James described how Chris Rock called her personally to ask if she wanted to partake in the tour, describing it as one of the best moments of her life. The versatile comedian released her first comedy album that same year, titled Black and Mild. Chris Rock even took to social media to praise the album.

Following this stint, she went on to write for and host multiple shows, including Showtime comedy Black Monday, talk show The Rundown With Robin Thede, and sitcom Central Park. This year, she began essaying the role of Ava Coleman on Abbott Elementary, becoming one of the most loved characters on the show.

Ava Coleman forms the backbone of Abbott Elementary

With the ABC comedy ending its first season with 13 episodes, it is fair to say that Ava Coleman is the funnest character of the series. From the way she got her job through blackmail to her colorful personality, she has become an absolute fan favorite. The crisis portrayed in the last few episodes was also related to her.

James has described how exhausting it can get to play the upbeat Ava, who has unbridled energy. She described how difficult it can get to be constantly cheerful..

However, James has so far been excellent in this role. Hopefully, her streak will continue next season.

