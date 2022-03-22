Abbott Elementary episode 10 preview: Ava's secret out in the open?

Abbott Elementary is ready to return after its first break since the second episode. The series is back with this week's episode, titled Open House. The show, which has had largely positive reviews since it started airing, was on a three-week-long break after its ninth episode. Following this week's narrative, the show will be on another continuous run.

The upcoming episode of the show will air on March 22, 2022, and it will deal with one of the most distinct characters of the primary school, Ava Coleman (Jannelle James).

Ava has been one of the most colorful characters in the show and has become a particular fan favorite. This episode will also see Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) deal with a struggling student's mother.

Abbott Elementary @AbbottElemABC Watch on ABC & Stream on Hulu! TONIGHT at 9/8c, say hi, hi, hi to new episodes of #AbbottElementary Watch on ABC & Stream on Hulu! TONIGHT at 9/8c, say hi, hi, hi to new episodes of #AbbottElementary! 👋 Watch on ABC & Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/CT39yOwL7P

Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode of the show.

Abbott Elementary episode 10 synopsis: The thing about Ava

Abbott Elementary deals with a group of teachers who try to impart good education to students of a state-funded primary school. The show has been praised for its mockumentary approach while being factually accurate in its depiction of the struggles of public school teachers.

The show is popular for another reason: Its colorful characters. From Janine to Gregory (Tyler James Williams), the show is filled with distinct characters who have extremely funny personalities. But none of them counter Ava, the school's principal (an uncanny reflection of The Office's Michael Scott).

This episode will explore how Ava became the principal of the school, a lingering question many viewers may have had while watching the show. The official synopsis of the episode, as released by ABC, reads:

"Janine prepares to meet her struggling student's mother during an open house, while the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax; Gregory is taken aback when he learns how Ava got the principal job; Barbara's daughter's visit creates a commotion."

Janine is known for her habit of doing more than she needs to. This episode will also see her trying to help out a struggling student by going out of her way.

This episode is written by Brian Rubenstein and directed by Jennifer Celotta.

When will the upcoming episode of Abbott Elementary air?

Abbott Elementary @AbbottElemABC Those "first day of school" butterflies are kicking in all over again! See you tomorrow for the #AbbottElementary return! Those "first day of school" butterflies are kicking in all over again! See you tomorrow for the #AbbottElementary return! 😏 https://t.co/JwMqFAq3Ah

The upcoming episode of the workplace sitcom will air on March 22, 2022, on the ABC channel. It airs at 9.00PM ET. It will also be available for streaming on the official streaming service of Hulu in the United States of America and Disney+ Hotstar globally. Stay tuned for more updates.

