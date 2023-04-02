What role does Taraji P. Henson play in Abbott Elementary?

Emmy- and Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson will play the role of Janine’s mother on the hit ABC comedy, Abbott Elementary. She will reportedly first appear in an episode titled Mom, on April 12, 2023.

The inclusion of Henson was revealed at the Paley Center for Media’s PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1, during an Abbott Elementary panel. Other actors present during the event included Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Wiliams, and William Stanford Davis. While Brunson sent a pre-taped message, Janelle James and Chris Perfetti joined via Zoom from New York.

As far as the show goes, viewers are aware of Janine’s estrangement from her mother. In fact, she has always had a troublesome relationship with her family.

Taraji P. Henson to play Janine’s mother on Abbott Elementary

On Saturday's panel, Quinta Brunson commented on the new addition of Henson by saying:

"I think relationships with mothers are very defining, especially for someone who is then taking care of children — like Janine, who’s caring for kids"

She further added:

"It connects a lot to her relationships in the school. I know a lot of women in my life who have had very complicated relationships with their moms unfortunately."

It is now to be seen if Janine Teagues and her mother can successfully mend their ties. The former hasn't been on the best terms with her kin but has managed to make things better with her sister Ayesha Teagues, who is played by Ayo Edebiri, best known for her appearance on The Bear.

Born on September 11, 1970, in Southeast Washington, DC, Taraji P. Henson studied acting at Howard University. Before making her debut in the 2001 comedy-drama film Baby Boy, she appeared in guest roles on several television shows.

Her TV career has been glorious, appearing on shows like The Division, Boston Legal, and Eli Stone. In 2011 she received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award in the 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie' category for the film Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story.

She then went on to win the NAACP Image Award for her role as Detective Jocelyn Carter in the CBS drama Person of Interest.

The 52-year-old American actress also won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for Emmy Awards in 2015 and 2016. Some of her most prominent roles include playing a p*ostitute in Hustle & Flow, a single mother of a disabled child in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Jaden Smith's mother in 2010's Karate Kid.

What is Abbott Elementary about?

The show follows the lives of teachers and staff at the poorly-funded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia. Even thought the school is low on budget, the staff and students make up for it with their love, care, and support for one another.

The official synopsis of the show reads as:

"In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers—and a slightly tone-deaf principal—are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. "Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

Season 1 of the show was nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, of which it won three. Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Quinta Brunson serve as the show's executive producers.

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC every Wednesday at 9:00 pm ET

Poll : 0 votes