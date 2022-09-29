"While her Emmy sits on her desk": Quinta Brunson BuzzFeed memes trend amid Ned Fulmer Try Guys drama

Quinta Brunson is the latest celebrity to be trending in relation to former The Try Guys member Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal. If you're wondering why, many Buzzfeed employees, including Quinta, began to be recognized on Twitter as a result of their viral tweets about the situation.

As the writer took to social media to announce the release of a new episode of Abbott Elementary, Twitterati gathered in the post's comment section, seemingly understanding that Quinta hinted at not being involved in The Try Guys drama with her sudden tweet. The tweet reads:

"All I know is… is that there’s a new episode of Abbott Elementary tomorrow night."

However, the internet is now busy making memes out of the situation while noting that Quinta has had a pretty successful career after her stint at Buzzfeed. For those unversed, Quinta Brunson also won an Emmy award recently for the category "Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series" for Abbott Elementary.

Exploring Quinta Brunson's former role in Buzzfeed

Quinta Brunson was chosen to participate in "Buzzfeed Residency," a "programme for aspiring on-camera personalities and YouTubers/TikTokers" because of her popular YouTube videos.

She seized the opportunity and began working for the media company. Quinta Brunson was invited to an interview for a full-time position at Buzzfeed three months later. During the interview, she excitedly told the interviewers that she had a "vision for BuzzFeed videos." She told Cracked:

"I see a world where these videos are serialized. Where we write characters and storylines that people will follow, much like they follow TV characters."

Quinta Brunson stated that she was required to create six videos per month when she first joined the organization in 2014. She did start appearing in other videos created by the organization's content creators.

Brunson's first viral video for Buzzfeed was "9 Perks Of Being Short," which became an instant hit with fans. She has also appeared in viral videos such as"If Black People Said The Stuff White People Say."

She then launched her own Buzzfeed series, "Broke," which was well received by the audience. Quinta revealed that after the series' success, she felt she could "push new narratives into Hollywood" as a content creator. She eventually left Buzzfeed in 2019.

Brunson praised the internet and how it helped her previous videos reach their target audience, which led to a big opportunity at Buzzfeed, telling OkayPlayer:

"In reality, I’m a child of the internet... I was born with it, I love it and I use it every day. I don’t want to abandon it. People think that they have to get out of it to be on TV or movie land. I don’t feel that way and I never want to feel that way."

Social media cannot stop meme-ing it out as users praise Quinta Brunson amid The Try Guys controversy

The internet is awash with memes praising Quinta Brunson in the midst of the Ned Fulmer controversy, which involves Buzzfeed because The Try Guys creators were all previously employed there.

Social media users are praising Brunson for being one of Buzzfeed's most successful content creators, with popular videos.

If you are not aware, after the cheating scandal, other members of the comedy group The Try Guys have tweeted about not having Ned Fulmer in the group anymore. The Try Guys will reportedly carry on with three members, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang.

