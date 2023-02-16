"Could have remained in the archives": Jaden Smith crying video leaves internet baffled

Rapper and actor Jaden Smith was seen breaking down in tears in his recent Instagram post, leaving fans confused. The post was shared on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, on the 24-year-old's profile, @c.syresmith with the caption:

"I Love My Fans I Love Our Journeys This Family is Our Fortress. . I Should write something about emotions and how they’re okay or whatever but honestly I just found this video in my phone. Still In Love Video In My Bio."

Internet users were baffled by the post and their responses indicated the same. One user, @micahslucas, commented:

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @micahslucas)

Comments section of Jaden Smith's Instagram post flooded with reactions to him crying

As the news of Jaden Smith's post spread, internet users scrambled to share their thoughts online. While some remarked that he needed therapy and that the post was unnecessary, others wrote that everyone is free to post as much as they like.

Many also questioned why anyone would cry on social media. Some called it a "pet peeve" of theirs and remarked that the rapper's actions are ridiculous.

User @_ashleyann commented:

"I'll never understand why people think it's okay to film themselves crying."

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @)-ashleyann

Many internet users replied in defense of the star, stating that he was allowed to cry and be vulnerable online. Pointing out the importance of mental health, user @thegroceway, stated:

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @thegroceway)

Twitterati also replied with some sarcastic and humorous reactions to his post. One user, @emykusi joked about Jaden's movie, the Karate Kid, where Jackie Chan played his mentor:

"This is not what Jackie Chan taught you."

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @emykusi)

Here are some other responses seen on Instagram reacting to Jaden Smith's crying post:

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @dj_king_bully)

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @laydeejayyy)

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @nellesnails)

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @hanssolo09)

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @a1lina_________)

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @dkendrik1)

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @scrilla_)

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @chinesebarbiie)

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @whoisadiv)

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @tionnasadee)

A comment responding to Jaden crying (Image via Instagram/ @unclechase25)

Jaden Smith is an American actor known for his debut role with his father, Will Smith, in the movie The Pursuit of Happyness. He is also a talented musician boasting a Grammy nomination and his album Syre debuted at no 24 on the US Billboard charts.

The 24-year-old singer also has his own line of clothes under the brand MSFTSrep, which features hoodies, t-shirts, and vests. He is also a partner with the spring water company, Just Water.

Currently, Jaden Smith has released a new video for his song Still in Love from his album CTV3: Day Tripper's Edition.

Poll : 0 votes