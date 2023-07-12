Harley Quinn season 4 ventures beyond Earth in a sensational poster by Max 

Max has released a dramatic poster teasing Harley Quinn season 4 slated for a July 27, 2023 release. The widely anticipated animated adult comedy showcasing the popular DC characters takes up an interesting spin-off space in the DC world. Four of the characters are visible on the poster showing them riding a rocket.

Although the premiere date was already announced, the poster reassures the skeptical fans that the series would return for season 4, within a year of wrapping up season 3. The series follows the titular character, Harley Quninn's experiences as she turns a new leaf adding to the comic sense of the storyline.

Created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, the series and the characters were part of Batman: The Animated Series. The plot followed Harley Quinn through various catastrophic events after she broke up with the Joker and teamed up with Poison Ivy. Harley Quinn realized that she doesn't want to be a villain as Poison Ivy continued with her evil deeds. Harley joined the Bat-family and Ivy headed the Legion of Doom. However, their joint adventures are set to continue in the upcoming series.

Harley Quinn season 4 teases with an exciting poster

The poster shows Harley and her girlfriend Ivy sitting on a rocket while it soars into space. Humorously labeled “ Space Lex” which might be a take on either Lex Luthor or the well-known company SpaceX, the rocket is phallic-shaped with two scrotal thrusters at the base. King Shark and Clayface are seen hanging onto the two thrusters. The picture has a tagline that says – “Not your average joyride”.

Harley Quinn season 4 is likely to continue the misadventures of Harley and Ivy from where they left off in season 3. The 10 episodes of season 3 started airing in July 2022. This was followed by a special series titled, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, released in February 2023. The hilarious series followed the two leads who wanted to make their Valentine’s Day special but accidentally turned the whole city into a frenzy. It also featured Quinta Brunson as Hawkgirl and Tyler James Williams as Hawkman.

What does the Harley Quinn season 4 poster depict?

Since its debut in 2019, the animated series on this DC character has been both action-packed and funny. With things not running smoothly in their hometown of Gotham City, there is ample scope for new tales in season 4. As the poster reveals, it could be an out-of-the-world experience for the lovable characters. Going by the history of the series, the poster may also mean an unpredictably exciting journey through the show.

As such, the comical characters have mellowed down to anti-heroes and their team ends up being less villainous and more accidentally funny. However, with Batman jailed due to tax evasion, the task of keeping Gotham safe is on their shoulders. While Ivy and Harley are not on the same camp now, they continue with their romance making them a reluctant team.

Who is part of the cast and crew of Harley Quinn season 4?

The lead cast of the series includes Kaley Cuoco voicing Harleen Quinzel, Lake Bell as the voice for Poison Ivy, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Alan Tudyk as Clayface, and Ron Funches as King Shark. Sarah Peters, who has been a writer and producer before, is helming the show as previous showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern are stepping down. Patrick credited Sarah as the best writer for Ivy’s character which will be explored more in Harley Quinn season 4.

The show's trailer has yet to be released. However, with season 4 ready to air on Max from July 27, fans can expect a teaser trailer soon. Max is also streaming Harley Quinn seasons 1-3 to catch before season 4 releases.

