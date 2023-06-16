Harley Quinn season 4: Tentative release date, cast, what to expect, and more

Harley Quinn, the R-rated animated comedy series featuring Kaley Cuoco, is gearing up for its highly anticipated fourth season. Since its debut in 2019, the show has gained a reputation for its sharp satire of the comic book genre and the entertainment industry as a whole. With the green light for a fourth season given back in August 2022, fans are eager to know what's in store for Harley Quinn and her crew of misfits, especially since the creators have teased some exciting ideas for the new episodes.

According to Warner Bros., Harley Quinn season 4 will arrive earlier than expected on the newly launched Max streaming service. In a press release, it was announced that the show would return "this summer."

The previous season concluded with the release of the Very Problematic Valentine's Day special earlier this year.

What to expect from Harley Quinn season 4

The season 3 finale left fans with an emotional revelation as Ivy took a step back and Harley discovered her desire to help people instead of hurting them. This sets the stage for an exciting storyline in season 4.

The relationship between Harley and Ivy will likely continue to be a central focus as they navigate their differences while still loving each other. Additionally, with the new creative team at DC, the season may include some humorous jabs at the expense of the executives and Warner Bros.

Season 4 may also provide more world-building opportunities. In the previous season, the show set up the possibility of a spin-off featuring Kite Man. It's possible that season 4 will further develop this spin-off or explore the spotlight for another character before they receive their own solo series.

Harley Quinn season 4 cast and characters

The main cast of Harley Quinn is expected to return for season 4, including Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, and Diedrich Bader as Batman.

Kaley Cuoco shines as the voice of Harley Quinn, perfectly embodying the character's complex personality and delivering her lines with impeccable comedic timing. Lake Bell returns as the voice of Poison Ivy, Harley's best friend and love interest. Bell brings depth and complexity to Ivy's character, showcasing her intelligence, strength, and unwavering loyalty to Harley.

The supporting cast is equally impressive, with each actor delivering memorable performances. Alan Tudyk voices the charismatic and shape-shifting Clayface, infusing the character with humor and charm.

Ron Funches brings lovable charm to the role of King Shark, while JB Smoove lends his voice to the hilarious and eccentric Frank the Plant.

Other notable voice actors in the series include Matt Oberg as the calculating and manipulative Kite Man, Christopher Meloni as the unhinged Commissioner Gordon, and Andy Daly as the hilarious and bumbling Two-Face. Diedrich Bader provides his distinct voice to Batman, bringing gravitas to the iconic character.

The upcoming season will feature a new showrunner, Sarah Peters, taking over from the original creators, Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern. Despite the change, Schumacker and Halpern expressed their excitement for the new season, stating that it will be in great hands with Peters.

While the specific plot details for season 4 are unknown, fans can anticipate more wacky and violent adventures from Harley Quinn and her crew. The show has gained a reputation for its irreverent humor and unique take on the DC universe, and season 4 is expected to deliver more of the same.

With its biting satire, engaging storylines, and talented voice cast, the show has garnered a dedicated following. Fans can expect more of the irreverent and action-packed content that has made the show a success when the show returns for a fourth season this summer.

