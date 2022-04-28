Who is DC's Kite Man? Origin explored amid HBO Max animated series announcement

HBO Max took to social media on April 27 to announce a Kite Man-centric spinoff of Harley Quinn. The ten-episode series, titled Noonan's, will see Quinn's lovable villain Kite Man as the main character, voiced by Matt Oberg.

Fans might remember that the villain and Poison Ivy were about to get married until Ivy realized that she was in love with Harley Quinn and not the one she was tying the knot with. The show will focus on the villain's post-Ivy life, where he and his new partner Golden Glider will acquire Noonan's Bar. Interestingly, it's the hangout place for Gotham's supervillains.

HBO Max's Noonan's will bring Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, Kaley Cuoco, and showrunner Dean Lorey as executive producers.

Speaking of the show, Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice-President of HBO Max's Adult Animation, stated:

“We love the wild and fun world of Harley Quinn so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man. Justin, Patrick and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City’s not-so-finest at Noonan’s, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem.”

Kite Man is often considered a joke compared to other supervillains

The creation of writer Bill Finger and artist Dick Sprang, the character made his debut in Batman #133, wherein he released tear gas to steal an expensive jewel, almost killed Robin, and captured Batman.

He was initially introduced as Charles Brown, whose journey to becoming a Kite Man started when the caped crusader approached him. That's because he wanted Brown to become his informer and join the Joker. However, when Riddler got to know about their plan, he targeted Brown's son and poisoned him. After that, Charles took the identity of the costumed villain to seek revenge on Batman and Riddler.

The villain uses Kites to commit criminal activities (Image via DC)

He doesn't possess any superpowers and uses kites to commit crimes. He can also fly using a rope tied to his armed kites, and at times, he also sells his kites to several supervillains. Due to the lack of superpowers, he is considered one of the weakest villains in the entire DC universe.

No information about the release date of the show has been disclosed as of yet.

