Beef review: The best Netflix series in a long time?

Few things are stronger than hatred in this world, and Netflix's latest limited series, Beef, is a strong testament to this fact. Delving deep into the human psyche with a touch of selfless unseriousness, this show could stand out in the crowded OTT market that has been filled with near-useless entry. The 10-episode ride with Lee Sung Jin, who is well-known for some great works, feels fresh, unaltered, and effective.

Coming from the powerhouse independent production house A24, which has recently gotten enough recognition with the Oscar spoils of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Beef has drama, comedy, existential dread, and a reflection of the society, all packed in an offbeat premise that is well-paced, finely curated, and thought provoking.

Netflix @netflix Steven Yeun & Ali Wong tell you everything you need to know about their new series BEEF in 15 seconds Steven Yeun & Ali Wong tell you everything you need to know about their new series BEEF in 15 seconds https://t.co/R6om48U04S

Yes, it may arguably be the finest thing to come out of Netflix in a long time, especially with the days of Better Call Saul or Stranger Things not around in 2023. The drama may as well be the streaming service's renaissance in the present year.

Beef review: Picking at the deepest secrets and strongest fears

A24 @A24 BEEF starring Ali Wong and @steveyeun is 100% Certified Fresh and now streaming on @netflix BEEF starring Ali Wong and @steveyeun is 100% Certified Fresh and now streaming on @netflix 🥩 https://t.co/DJMVzsjDM0

It would be unwise to call Beef a comedy or a drama. For those unfamiliar with Lee Sung Jin's previous works, it is better not to term it as anything other than an existential retrospection guided by a minute event of innate hatred.

The premise of the story is so simple that it would sound like a comedy. However, layered within its simple addiction to hatred is a story that is so deeply human that many would choose not to take this seriously.

The story of the 10-episode dark comedy-drama is quite straightforward, with a traffic collision between successful Calabasas lifestyle entrepreneur Amy (Ali Wong) and struggling building contractor Danny (Steven Yeun). Apart from their Asian heritage, the two LA natives have nothing in common and perhaps would have never met in the first place.

#A24 #Beef is now on #Netflix . Has to be one of the sharpest, funniest, and strangely poignant things you'll see all year. It balances its tonal shifts like an absolute champ, and Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are rockstars to make it all work so seamlessly. #Beef is now on #Netflix. Has to be one of the sharpest, funniest, and strangely poignant things you'll see all year. It balances its tonal shifts like an absolute champ, and Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are rockstars to make it all work so seamlessly.#A24 https://t.co/IqtPir2W3h

However, when an incident of road rage allows the duo to vent their frustration on each other, it gives them a break from their regular, suffocating lifestyle. As a result, they get addicted to this beef, stretching this fight to dangerous extents.

On the surface, it seems quite hilarious that two people would continue to have a beef each other, both in damage and wits, over a fight that has virtually no consequence, no end product, and perhaps no resolution. However, that is the deepest commentary about humans being driven by hatred. Hatred is far stronger than other emotions, it is addictive and exciting.

This is Lee Sung Jin's take on the human condition. Through two unsatisfied individuals in a seemingly ordinary environment, the director creates a story that resonates with each living human, given how no one can be completely satisfied.

Nguyên Lê 🍥 @nle318 SEEN! Netflix’s BEEF is a medium rare kind of modern tragicomedy! Episodes are snappy, riveting & thoughtfully heightened in their look at the ocean of difference—emotions, worldviews & the like—that can stem from the inch between anger & compassion. Wong & Yeun are beasts here. SEEN! Netflix’s BEEF is a medium rare kind of modern tragicomedy! Episodes are snappy, riveting & thoughtfully heightened in their look at the ocean of difference—emotions, worldviews & the like—that can stem from the inch between anger & compassion. Wong & Yeun are beasts here. https://t.co/fbjnwG2O4v

Apart from the moral extravagance of the plot, Beef also sports some great acting by the two leads. Some may complain about the excess subplots, but the series remains well-paced throughout. It even has a fun sound design and signature Netflix cinematography, which has never really disappointed in the past.

All in all, it is quite the perfect TV show from Netflix in a long time.

