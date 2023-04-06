Beef on Netflix: Cast list and characters explored

Netflix is currently hosting road rage comedy, Beef. Danny Cho, played by Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun, and Amy Lau, played by Emmy nominee Ali Wong, are the two main characters in the ten-episode TV series. Created by Lee Sung Jin, the drama is about “two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.” As per reports, each episode of Beef will be 30 minutes long, and all of them will be available on the streamer.

A detailed summary of the show reads:

“Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life.”

It adds:

“The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.”

Yeun and Wong aside, Beef also stars David Choe, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, and Patti Yasutake in the main cast. Meanwhile, among the regular cast members are Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, and Andrew Santino.

Who plays what in Netflix’s road rage comedy, Beef?

1) Steven Yeun’s first release of 2023

Steven Yeun plays a down-and-out contractor in Beef, who picks a fight with a total stranger, which consumes his every thought.

As per Netflix, the character’s description reads:

“Consider the plummeting bank account, lack of job prospects and younger brother he feels responsible for, and Danny has a lot on his plate — even without the beef. That’s not to mention his self-imposed life purpose of saving enough money to buy land to build his parents a SoCal dream home.”

The Seoul native rose to prominence for his performances in The Walking Dead (2010–2016), the thriller Burning (2018), and the drama Minari (2020). He was nominated for an Academy Award for Minari.

His other notable appearances were in Okja (2017), Sorry to Bother You (2018), The Humans (2021), and Nope (2022).

2) Ali Wong is plantrepreneur Amy Lau

Ali Wong plays Amy Lau, a plant entrepreneur (or plantrepreneur, as Netflix puts it), in Beef. She’s the other half of the feuding duo in the series. Married to George Nakai (Lee), Amy is all set to "become a very rich, very content stay-at-home mom."

Netflix states that it’s all “in her mind,” but ruining Danny’s life tops her to-do list. We see glimpses of that burning anger in several sequences in the trailer, which dropped three weeks back.

Apart from being an actress, Wong is also a best-selling author. Her book Dear Girls won the Goodreads Choice Award for Humor in 2019. Netflix’s stand-up specials Baby Cobra (2016), Hard Knock Wife (2018), and Don Wong (2022) are some of her most notable outings.

She served as a writer for the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat and the film Always Be My Maybe (2019).

3) Joseph Lee plays Amy’s handsome husband, George Nakai

Described as “the perfect trophy husband,” having a biker’s physique “and the zen of a Buddhist monk,” George Nakai is a “sculptor turned stay-at-home dad.”

Netflix adds:

“But as with his custom vases, there’s more going on there than a shiny exterior, and it often goes unnoticed.”

Before Beef, Joseph Lee, also an artist, was seen in the 2018 Sundance Film Festival entry. His other notable appearances on television include Star Trek: Picard, Miracle That We Met, Rizzoli & Isles, and NCIS: Los Angeles, Searching, Raspberry.

4) Patti Yasutake as Fumi Nakai

Fumi Nakai is George’s mother and Amy’s mother-in-law. She comes across as passive-aggressive to her daughter-in-law, albeit “a little light on the passive.” Her deceased husband was a famous artist, like her son. Fumi dreams of her granddaughter June becoming an artist as well.

She is concerned that George is wasting his artistic potential since his work has suffered as a result of his caregiving responsibilities.

Yasutake, a resident of Hollywood, is best noted for portraying Nurse Alyssa Ogawa in the Star Trek franchise. Drop Dead Gorgeous, Pretty Little Liars, The Closer, NCIS: Los Angeles, and The Young and the Restless are some of her other significant performances.

Beef is currently streaming on Netflix.

