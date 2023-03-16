Beef on Netflix: Trailer, release date, cast, and everything we know so far about Steven Yeun's comedy series

Netflix's new comedy series, titled Beef, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on April 6, 2023. The show tells the story of two people who get involved in a road rage incident and depicts the kind of impact it has on both of their personal lives.

The series stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the lead roles, along with several others playing important supporting roles. It is helmed by Lee Sung Jin.

Netflix's Beef will surely amuse it's audience

Netflix has released the latest trailer for Beef and it offers a peek into the hilarious moments set to unfold in the new dark comedy series. The trailer clearly establishes the complex equation between the two lead characters, Amy and Danny, without giving away any major spoilers.

Overall, the 3-minute long trailer maintains a distinctly hilarious and dark tone that fans of satirical and black humor would certainly enjoy. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Netflix's Tudum:

''The upcoming dark comedy series starring Wong and Yeun follows two strangers whose lives converge during a road rage incident. Danny Cho (Yeun) is a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, while Amy Lau (Wong) is a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life.''

The synopsis further states,

''Both characters come from polar-opposite worlds. Amy is surrounded by her beige walls, eclectic vases and a hot husband. Danny, on the other hand, comes from humble beginnings and can’t seem to catch a break. Throughout the 10-episode series, their feud consumes them as their lives and relationships become intertwined in more ways than one.''

Based on the trailer and description, viewers can look forward to a trippy dark comedy show that tries to get into the heads of two characters whose lives have been consumed by their hatred and rage towards each other.

The show reportedly features a total of 10 episodes, all of which are expected to premiere on the same day on Netflix.

A quick look at Beef cast

Beef stars Steven Yeun in one of the lead roles as Danny Cho. He's one of the two involved in the road rage incident. Yeun looks hilarious and effortlessly slips into his role without ever going over-the-top. Fans can expect him to deliver a thoroughly impressive performance in the show as he showcases his comic side.

Apart from Beef, Steven Yeun is known for his performances in numerous other popular and acclaimed shows and films like Minari, The Walking Dead, and Burning, to name a few.

Appearing alongside Yeun in another key role is actress Ali Wong, who portrays the character of Amy Lau. She looks equally impressive in the film's trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Always Be My Maybe, American Housewife, and Paper Girls, among many more.

Other important cast members include Joseph Lee as George, David Choe as Isaac, and Maria Bello as Jordan, among many others.

Don't forget to watch Beef on Netflix on April 6, 2023.

