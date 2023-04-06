Beef on Netflix: Who is Maria Bello? Meet the actress who plays Jordan in Steven Yeun's dark comedy series

Maria Bello plays Jordan in Netflix's new comedy-drama TV series, Beef. Although she does not star in the lead role, Bello can be seen giving a stellar performance as Amy’s boss, who is one of the show's lead characters.

Maria Bello was born on April 18, 1967, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. She is of Italian and Polish descent and graduated from Archbishop John Carroll High School in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

After majoring in political science at Villanova University, she polished her acting prowess in several New York theater productions.

Maria Bello career and filmography

Maria Bello first appeared on TV shows like The Commish, Due South, Nowhere Man, Misery Loves Company, and ER. Her big break arrived when she was cast as Mrs. Smith in the TV series spy show Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Unfortunately, the show was canceled after eight weeks.

She was then seen in the last three episodes of ER Season 3 as pediatrician Dr. Anna Del Amico and soon became a regular in its fourth season. Gradually, the actress entered the world of cinema.

Maria Bello starred in Coyote Ugly and got nominated twice for the Golden Globe, for Best Supporting Actress in 2003's The Cooler and for Best Actress in 2005's A History of Violence.

She then went on to star in The Jane Austen Book Club, Assault on Precinct 13, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, The Yellow Handkerchief, etc. She then starred in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Demonic, and Prime Suspect. She was a producer in the 2022 film, The Woman King.

Bello has a son with former boyfriend Dan McDermott. In February 2020, while attending the 92nd Academy Awards, Bello announced that she and chef Dominique Crenn got engaged on December 29, 2019, while holidaying in Paris, France.

She founded WE ADVANCE with Aleda Frishman, Barbara Guillaume, and Alison Thompson in response to the tragic 2010 Haiti earthquake. The organization encourages Haitian women to collaborate in making healthcare a priority and eradicating domestic violence within their community.

The actress is also a board member of Darfur Women's Action Group, an NGO that undertakes activism on behalf of genocide victims of the Darfur conflict.

In March 2011, Maria Bello also spearheaded fundraising efforts in Philadelphia and donated to the terrible earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster in Japan.

The Guardian named her one of the best actors to never have received an Academy Award nomination.

What is Beef on Netflix about?

Created by Lee Sung Jin for Netflix, Beef stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau. Both characters live different lives and are not related to each other by any means.

Everything changed after a road rage incident involving them both. As time goes by, they are slowly consumed more and more by the life-altering experience.

The official synopsis of Beef, according to IMDb, reads:

"Two people let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action."

Alongside Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the show stars David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, and Patti Yasutake.

Executive producers of the show include Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Lee Sung Jin, Jake Schreier, Alli Reich, and Ravi Nandan. The cinematography was helmed by Larkin Seiple while Harry Yoon was responsible for the editing.

Beef is streaming on Netflix worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes