What happened to Bruce Maurice Henry? Officials ID slain pediatrician found inside NYC Park 

On Friday, December 23, Bruce Maurice Henry, a pediatrician in New York, was found with his throat slit on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park.

Officials are still trying to find the perpetrator responsible for the gruesome killing, where Bruce Maurice Henry was found with multiple stab wounds and his throat slashed at a New York City park, in the early hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, a resident of the Bronx apartment where Henry resided told the New York Post that the pediatrician was last seen driving his car out of his home building garage just hours before he was murdered.

Details on the death of Bruce Maurice Henry

On Friday, December 23, officials said that the body of Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, a pediatrician practising in New York, was found around 2:15 a.m. on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. Officials are trying to determine the motive behind the murder of the physician, who was found with his throat slashed and with multiple stab wounds.

Bruce Maurice Henry, who graduated with his Medical Degree from the Suny-Hlth Sci Ctr in Syracuse in 1987, was reportedly last seen getting his car out of the garage on the day of the murder by a resident of his building.

The resident said Henry was living alone in his apartment and told the post that the physician was almost always out of town for work. The neighbour also noted that he worked most of the time. The resident added that the slain doctor sporadically entertained people in his house.

"There were times when he was working at the hospital. He’ll come driving in like really early in the morning and I’ve seen him walk into the garage with his hospital gear and stuff on."

The resident, who described Henry as “cordial,” sympathized with the gruesome manner in which the doctor was killed, adding that it was an unfortunate incident that occurred during the holidays.

“It sucks. It really does. Nobody wants to hear stuff like this around any holiday, especially Christmas. Nobody deserves to die like that, especially not him. This person is a sicko, man.”

He added:

“This person or group of persons that did this to him, they are going to get them,” the resident predicted. “They are going to nab them. They have cameras all over the place.”

As per the post, police have yet to identify a suspect in the slaying of the physician who reportedly practised at Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Nyack Hospital.

