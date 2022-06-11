"I did not murder my husband": Audio recording reveals Danielle Redlick denied stabbing spouse during search warrant

47-year-old Danielle Redlick, a Florida woman accused of murdering her husband, Michael Redlick in 2019, is claiming that she murdered her husband in self-defense. In an audio recording played at her trial on June 10, 2022, Redlick is heard telling officers who approached her with a search warrant that she did not murder her husband.

According to WFTV, authorities discovered Michael Redlick dead in his Winter Park home in January 2019. Winter Park Police told local media that they considered the death suspicious and alleged that Redlick had waited 11 hours before calling for help. She is accused of tampering with evidence and lying about the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death.

As per the Orlando Sentinel, the audio played for jurors captured a Florida officer attempting to read to Redlick a search warrant, during which the suspect interrupted her, screaming that she did not murder her husband.

She repeats:

"I did not kill my husband."

According to People, the suspect's defense team claims that while their client did stab her husband, it was an act of self-defense in response to physical abuse.

What ensued between Danielle Redlick and her husband?

According to People, Michael Redlick was previously married to the suspects mother, Cathy. The magazine reported that the marriage was charitable in nature. Cathy had been suffering from terminal cancer, while Michael had the financial stability to cover her medical costs. He was known among his friends as successful.

At the time of his death, Michael Redlick worked as an executive for the University of Central Florida. Before this, he was an administrative sales representative for the Memphis Grizzlies.

After Cathy’s death in 1999, Michael Redlick began a relationship with his stepdaughter, Danielle. They were married for 20 years with 2 school-aged children.

During a Thursday courtroom session, prosecutor Sean Wiggins claimed that Danielle murdered Michael because she was unhappy with the marriage. He said:

“She was not interested in a life with Mr. Redlick. She was never going to make the relationship work. She was done.”

However, Redlick's defense team claims the stabbing occurred after Michael had begun strangling her. Her defense attorney, Catherine Conlon, said:

“Danielle Redlick did stab Michael Redlick. She had no choice but to defend her life. You’ll hear about a violent attack in the kitchen. Danielle reacted in confusion, despair and trauma.”

According to the arrest warrant, in her initial call to 911 11 hours after the murder, Danielle Redlick had claimed her husband had died either of suicide or a heart attack. She said:

“(Michael) he’s been… I just… he’s stiff, and he might have had a heart attack. I don’t know.”

Danielle Redlick claimed there had been a fight the night before in which her husband had stabbed himself. She said:

“Um… probably the stabbing triggered (the heart attack). I guess. I don’t know. It’s a shoulder wound."

The trial continues, but Danielle Redlick’s contradictory accounts may not bode well for her when the verdict is delivered. Her two school-aged children are scheduled to testify next week.

