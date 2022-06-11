Danielle Redlick trial: Prosecutor describes suspect’s Winter Park home as ‘horror scene’ after the accused allegedly stabbed her ex-husband

Lawyers gave their opening statements in Danielle Redlick's case on Thursday, June 9. Redlick is on trial for fatally stabbing her stepfather-turned-husband Michael Redlick after a fight in 2019. The incident occurred inside their Winter Park home. The couple were married for more than a decade and had two children, who were not at home at the time of the alleged murder.

Danielle is being represented in the trial by Catherine Conlon while Sean Wiggins is the state prosecutor. Conlon tried to reiterate the self-defense angle during the opening statements, but Wiggins argued that Danielle intentionally murdered Michael.

Previous statements from their neighbors revealed that Danielle and Michael fought a lot and had a tumultuous relationship. Wiggins also pointed that out later during the trial.

Danielle Redlick trial: Prosecutor paints a violent picture of the murder

thiscountrygirlslife @countrygrllife #trials The #DanielleRedlick trial is off to a slow start. Her public defender is very dull, monotone and honestly doesn't sound very well prepared. The first witness is on the stand, an officer from the Winter Park Police Department. #truecrime #truecrime community #crime The #DanielleRedlick trial is off to a slow start. Her public defender is very dull, monotone and honestly doesn't sound very well prepared. The first witness is on the stand, an officer from the Winter Park Police Department. #truecrime #truecrimecommunity #crime #trials

In his opening remarks, prosecutor Sean Wiggins described the couple's home as a 'horror scene' after Danielle allegedly stabbed Michael.

Wiggins stated that Danielle may have tried to clean up the mess in the 11 hours that passed between her husband's stabbing and the call she made to 911. The prosecutor also said that Danielle had searched for "how to slit wrists" on the internet during that time.

"The evidence will show that, from the start, this defendant did everything she could to avoid responsibility for her actions."

As per investigators, Danielle spent time on the dating app MeetMindful before calling 911. Once she called the operator, she told them that her husband Michael had died of a "heart attack." The prosecutor also added that the medical examiner had found no signs of Michael dying from a heart attack.

Wiggins then gave graphic details about the sight that greeted the officers on the day. They saw blood-soaked towels, mops drenched in blood, a five-gallon bucket filled with pinkish water, and blood in the primary bedroom shower that contained Michael's DNA. The prosecutor then stated that Michael Redlick had been keen to fix issues in their relationship.

🧜🏻‍♀️katie @MaebyKate Anyway, I’m now watching Florida vs Danielle Redlick.



Watching as a juror, because I have heard nothing about this case yet. Charged with murdering her husband, let’s go. Anyway, I’m now watching Florida vs Danielle Redlick. Watching as a juror, because I have heard nothing about this case yet. Charged with murdering her husband, let’s go.

However, Danielle's lawyer Conlon, while acknowledging the pair's troubled marriage in her opening statement, referred to Michael as the aggressor. Conlon also said that Michael had been unfaithful to Danielle. At one point, he had allegedly threatened to take the kids and the house from Danielle. Conlon said that Michael had grown upset when Danielle began talking to other men, .

BengalBrian #FBSI🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @BrianBengal Wow. A cracker on Court TV. Danielle Redlick accused of stabbing and killing her husband. Appareny waited hours before dialling 911... Here husband was her ex father in law. Wow. A cracker on Court TV. Danielle Redlick accused of stabbing and killing her husband. Appareny waited hours before dialling 911... Here husband was her ex father in law. 😂

Conlon then went onto say Michael had allegedly choked Danielle following a fight between the two. This struck fear in Danielle's heart who then had to prioritize saving herself from his rage. In the 911 call presented to the jury, Danielle said Michael was choking her and that's when she grabbed the knife. Conlon then described Danielle Redlick's stabbing of Michael Redlick as an act of self-defense.

Danielle Redlick is charged with second-degree murder and will be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. It seems that the defense will assert that the murder was committed purely for self-defense.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far