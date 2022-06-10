Danielle Redlick trial: Case explored as Florida woman charged for alleged murder of ex-NBA executive husband

Danielle Redlick is on trial for allegedly murdering her ex-husband Michael Redlick in 2019. The opening statements in the case began on Wednesday, June 8, while jury selection took place on Monday, June 6. The murder weapon used to kill Michael Redlick was a kitchen knife, according to investigators.

Michael was married to Danielle's mother Kathleen Aquino to help provide her with better medical help since Aquino was diagnosed with breast cancer, as per a report by WFTV. However, he fell for Aquino's daughter Danielle, who was 20 years younger than him.

The duo did not have a happy marriage and they fought often, according to their neighbors. However, they remained married for a total of 17 years and were parents to two kids.

thiscountrygirlslife @countrygrllife #trials The #DanielleRedlick trial is off to a slow start. Her public defender is very dull, monotone and honestly doesn't sound very well prepared. The first witness is on the stand, an officer from the Winter Park Police Department. #truecrime #truecrime community #crime The #DanielleRedlick trial is off to a slow start. Her public defender is very dull, monotone and honestly doesn't sound very well prepared. The first witness is on the stand, an officer from the Winter Park Police Department. #truecrime #truecrimecommunity #crime #trials

Before he was killed, Michael allegedly sent an email to his friend stating,

"My family is scheduled to move here in December during winter break unless Danielle kills or divorces my a**. Neither is beyond possibility."

In another instance, he apparently joked that he would be safe as long as the steak knife was hidden.

At the time of his death, Michael was a faculty member at the University of Central Florida. Prior to that, he was employed as the vice president of corporate sales for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Danielle Redlick kills stepfather-turned-husband, slapped with second-degree murder charge

Monivette Cordeiro @monivettec The judge asks why a juror looked up the Danielle Redlick case after being told not to.



"To be honest, I feel like I’m not qualified to do this," he says.



"You purposely tried to disqualify yourself?" judge asks.



"Yes," he says.



Juror is immediately excused. The judge asks why a juror looked up the Danielle Redlick case after being told not to. "To be honest, I feel like I’m not qualified to do this," he says."You purposely tried to disqualify yourself?" judge asks. "Yes," he says. Juror is immediately excused.

48-year-old Danielle Redlick has been charged with second-degree murder for killing her 65-year-old husband. She is now on trial in Orange County, Florida for the crime she committed in 2019. Reportedly, Redlick is also said to have tampered with the evidence.

The unfortunate events unfolded following a heated altercation between the pair. According to investigators, Danielle Redlick waited 11 hours before dialling 911 after murdering her husband at their home in Winter Park. She spent this time on a dating site called MeetMindful. When she finally called 911, she said that her husband "might have had a heart attack," as stated in the arrest affidavit. However, the medical examiner clarified that there was no indication that the victim had a heart attack.

According to court papers, Danielle Redlick claimed that Michael had tried to choke her following a fight. He apparently confronted her after finding out that she had exchanged flirtatious text messages with another man.

Speaking to investigators, Danielle said that Michael had allegedly snatched the McDonald’s quarter-pounder that she was eating. He took a bite and spat it in her face. She claimed to have grabbed a kitchen knife to defend herself, but Michael snatched it from her to stab himself. Danielle Redlick then locked herself in the bathroom, while her husband cried in agony.

Ashley Edlund @AshleyEdlund Defense presenting their opening statements now. They're telling the jury Danielle Redlick acted in self-defense the night her husband, Michael, was stabbed. Defense says Michael was enraged by infidelity that night and has a history of past abuse toward Danielle. Defense presenting their opening statements now. They're telling the jury Danielle Redlick acted in self-defense the night her husband, Michael, was stabbed. Defense says Michael was enraged by infidelity that night and has a history of past abuse toward Danielle.

Justifying her stance of not calling the police sooner, Danielle Redlick said that she had been on probation. However, when the police reached her home, they could smell bleach and see blood-soaked towels alongside a bucket of pink liquid. At the time of the crime, the couple’s children were not home. The arrest affidavit states that Danielle slit her wrists before calling 911, but the cut was not too deep as she was no longer bleeding when officers arrived on the scene.

A year after Michael's death, Danielle was arrested for allegedly assaulting two sheriff’s deputies in an inebriated state.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far