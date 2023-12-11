"He was happy, that’s all I know"- Jennifer Aniston opens up on her interaction with Matthew Perry before his death

When Matthew Perry died on October 28th, the entire world joined together to mourn one of the most iconic actors of this generation. The Friends superstar allegedly died from an apparent drowning, though nothing has been confirmed yet. The 54-year-old actor was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was pronounced dead at around 4 p.m. that day.

All the Friends co-stars, who built their careers around the same show, released a statement mourning Perry's death. However, it took some time for the five actors to revisit the death of a dear friend.

In a recent interview with Variety, Jennifer Aniston revealed how Matthew Perry was in good shape before his untimely death. She said:

"He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy, that’s all I know," Aniston said. "I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy."

She further added that she wanted the world to know that Matthew did not go out struggling and was doing very well for himself before he passed away.

This was the first time Jennifer Aniston gave an interview since the passing of Perry one and a half months ago.

"I want people to know he was really healthy, said Jennifer Aniston on Matthew Perry before his death

After the sudden death of Matthew Perry and the air of mystery surrounding it, many conspiracy theories started filling the air, with some rooting back to Perry's severe addictions to drugs and alcohol, something that he fought hard to conquer.

Despite his slump, Perry overcame his addiction and became an advocate for rehabilitation and a spokesperson for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals. He also received the Champion of Recovery Award from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Speaking about how she wants the world to remember Perry and how he was before his death, Aniston said:

"I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

She also elaborated on the warm response from people around the world to hearing about Perry's untimely death.

"It’s so beautiful,... hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was," Aniston added. "His way of speaking created a whole different world,...We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy."

Jennifer Aniston worked with Matthew Perry for 10 seasons of Friends, a show that went on to become one of the biggest hits in the history of sitcoms.

Perry portrayed the character of Chandler Bing, who was arguably the most popular character in the show. His comic timing, sarcasm, and popular jokes have stuck well with fans since the time the show started.

Matthew Perry had a fulfilling career beyond Friends as well, working on shows like The Odd Couple and The West Wing. Perry also appeared in films like Serving Sara, The Whole Ten Yards (2004), and 17 Again (2009).