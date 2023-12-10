Shaquille O'Neal’s new song verse comes with a $1 million car

After winning hearts with his commentary, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has again entered the music industry. However, he has not only featured in the new song with Chicago rapper Gawne but also gifted him a million-dollar car. Gawne was perplexed by this expensive gesture, and admirers were equally in awe of Shaq.

O'Neal went above and beyond as if the unexpected partnership wasn't enough. He surprised the rapper with a $1 million Rolls-Royce, shocking both Gawne and the crowd. This enormous gesture represented O'Neal's dedication to the cause and his generosity.

The song, aptly titled “Chaos,” dropped on Friday and has listeners amused watching Shaquille O'Neal giving rapper vibes. The unique blend of talents between the two artists, with O’Neal’s deep, resonating voice perfectly paired with Gawne’s fast-paced rap verses, has created a catchy and memorable track.

Shaquille O'Neal gave Charles Barkley a run for his money

Shaquille O'Neal hilariously challenged Charles Barkley to a high-stakes bet during an NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals matchup between the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. Confident in the Lakers' victory, O'Neal proposed a whopping $30 million bet, prompting a hysterical reaction from Barkley, who humorously refused.

The stakes were raised when Barkley, feeling confident about his team's abilities, expressed his willingness to bet $15 million on the Suns. Never one to back down from a challenge, O'Neal quickly countered with a staggering $30 million bet.

"Make it $30 million," said Shaq, pushing the bet further.

This unexpected turn caused Barkley to back off, citing his desire not to return to a state of financial struggle.

"I don't want to be Black and poor again," Barkley said.

Shaq and Barkley's confrontation encapsulated these basketball icons' competitive spirit and larger-than-life personalities. As the tension between their two former teams escalated, Shaquille O'Neal confidently predicted a 15-point victory for the Lakers, prompting Barkley to playfully disagree.

Barkley, known for his love of gambling, initially wished to bet $15 million on the Suns. Still, his exchange with O'Neal resulted in a comical and entertaining back-and-forth, showcasing their lighthearted banter and competitive spirit.

With Shaq's staggering $30 million bet proposal and Barkley's unforgettable response, the NBA world witnessed a captivating duel between these Hall of Famers, highlighting their enduring friendship and the playful, high-stakes banter that continues to define their relationship.