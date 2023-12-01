"You better recognize who I am, Stinger" - Wrestling veteran has a message for AEW star Sting (Exclusive)

AEW star Sting is set to retire at Revolution 2024, marking an end to his time inside the ring. Wrestling veteran D'Lo Brown was recently asked to cut a promo assuming he was the final opponent, which resulted in a straightforward message to The Icon.

Despite his age, the 64-year-old has been quite active in Tony Khan's promotion. Often partaking in high-risk segments, he has seemingly defied expectations when it comes to performing in the squared circle. However, as all good things must end, he has also announced his upcoming retirement.

D'Lo Brown has also met The Icon in the past; however, they have never faced each other in the ring. In a conversation with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, he was asked to cut a promo targeting the AEW star. D'Lo Brown obliged wholeheartedly:

"Sting if you were to wrestle me in your final match, D'Lo Brown would walk up to you, I'd shake my head, I'd throw the Punk card down and tell you, you better recognize who I am stinger. " [2:02 onwards]

You can check out the full exclusive video here:

Special thanks To the Icons of Wrestling Convention for allowing Sportskeeda to film on their premises.

D'Lo Brown also praised Sting for his personality

While the Icon may present himself as an intimidating individual on screen, he is actually quite a pleasant person in real life, according to D'Lo Brown.

Speaking to Bill Apter, D'Lo praised the 64-year-old star for his personality.

"One of the nicest individuals I have ever had the privilege of meeting in this business. When you say one of the good guys, Sting is right there. I wish him all the best. He had an amazing career." [01:33 - 01:49]

Expand Tweet

With the AEW star set to retire soon, what he does next remains to be seen.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes