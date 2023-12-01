Wrestling legend heaps praise on Sting, says he was "one of the nicest individuals" (Exclusive)

AEW star Sting recently received high praise from a wrestling legend. While intimidating on-screen, The Icon apparently has a much different personality in real life.

The 64-year-old has had a long career in the pro-wrestling business, working for various promotions, including WWE, WCW, and TNA. After his run with the Stamford-based promotion, the Icon joined Tony Khan in AEW as a sporadic wrestler and mentor to Darby Allin. Despite his age, he is quite spry in the ring and often executes high-risk spots in his matches.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, D'Lo Brown spoke about the veteran's contribution to the business and his real-life personality.

"One of the nicest individuals I have ever had the privilege of meeting in this business. When you say one of the good guys, Sting is right there. I wish him all the best. He had an amazing career." [From 01:33 to 01:49]

Sting recently received a kayfabe message from The Shockmaster

With The Icon's retirement drawing closer, many are curious about what his final match will look like. Shockmaster was recently asked to cut a hypothetical promo, assuming he was the AEW star's final opponent.

Slipping into his on-screen persona without missing a beat, he stated:

"Let me tell you something, Stinger, you better put a double coat of paint tonight, and when you come down from the ceiling to come into the ring, well, brother, look at what you're going to get me! In my prime, okay? I'm kicking a**, taking names, and I'm coming for you. With all due respect, Stinger, be very, very aware because it's going to be your last match, and I'll be the one delivering the blows." [From 01:20 to 02:23]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Icon in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and who will be his final opponent at Revolution pay-per-view next year.

