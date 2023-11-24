The Shockmaster warns Sting: "It's going to be your last match, and I'll be the one delivering the blows" [Exclusive]

Sting is getting closer to his final match in AEW, and one of his former colleagues from WCW, The Shockmaster, recently cut an epic promo directed at the Stinger.

While fans remember his infamous WCW debut, Fred Ottman enjoyed successful spells in WWE as a premier tag team star, performing under the "Tugboat" and "Typhoon" monikers and winning the Tag Team Championship once.

The Shockmaster spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and reacted to Sting's ongoing retirement tour in All Elite Wrestling. When asked to cut a promo on Sting, Fred Ottman effortlessly went into kayfabe mode and sent a chilling warning to the AEW star regarding a hypothetical showdown.

Ottman, who played multiple characters during his wrestling career, chose to go as the man with "many faces" while he delivered the following message to Sting:

"Let me tell you something, Stinger, you better put a double coat of paint tonight, and when you come down from the ceiling to come into the ring, well, brother, look at what you're going to get me! In my prime, okay? I'm kicking a**, taking names, and I'm coming for you. With all due respect, Stinger, be very, very aware because it's going to be your last match, and I'll be the one delivering the blows." [1:20 - 2:23]

The Shockmaster congratulates Sting on a beautiful career

As his nickname suggests, fans will never forget Sting's iconic impact on professional wrestling.

Following a forced retirement due to injury a few years ago, the WWE Hall of Famer has returned with a vengeance and is having one of the best runs in his career under Tony Khan's wrestling banner.

Every good thing eventually does end, and the 64-year-old will finally call time on his in-ring career next year.

In a heartfelt address, The Shockmaster was glad to have worked with the legendary performer. Witnessing Sting tell several unforgettable stories as a wrestling superstar wasn't just a treat for the fans but also for his peers, as Ottman admitted below:

"God bless you, brother. It has been a pleasure working with you, watching you, and knowing you. And god bless! Such a great career you've had! [1:07 - 1:18]

