The Undertaker sends a message to Sting ahead of retirement (Exclusive)

As Sting gets ready to draw curtains on a distinguished career, The Undertaker has sent a special message to the AEW star, calling him an icon of the pro wrestling industry.

For years, the names of Undertaker and Sting have often been mentioned in the same sentence as fans have longed to see them put together a one-on-one classic inside the squared circle.

The dream match has not and might never happen on a big stage, but it's hardly surprising that Mark Calaway and Steve Borden share a deep mutual admiration, irrespective of the missed opportunity.

While speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, The Undertaker reacted to Sting's impending retirement and congratulated the fellow Hall of Famer on leaving behind a great legacy in pro wrestling.

The Undertaker, who recently also received the inaugural Bill Apter Legacy Award, knew the efforts it took to spend multiple decades in the business. The Deadman commended Sting for being an influential figure in wrestling for a long time and hoped, just like him, the former WCW Champion would enjoy a happy retired life.

Here's The Undertaker's complete message to Sting:

"I would love to say, Sting, congratulations, man, on just a spectacular career! I mean (he) is just one true icon of our industry. He has done everything. Like I said, just the longevity of that character, it's just well done, and congratulations. I hope retirement is everything that you want it to be, and you deserve everything that you have and all the accolades. Yeah, I mean, he deserves it all." [00:42 - 01:25]

As The Undertaker hopes for, Sting is seemingly scripting an ideal retirement story

Not just The Undertaker, but every pro wrestling enthusiast who grew up idolizing The Stinger would want him to experience a swan song for the ages.

As announced by the 64-year-old legend, Sting will wrestle in his final match at Revolution 2024, and the journey to it is shaping to be extraordinary.

One of Sting's greatest-ever rivals, Ric Flair, has joined him on the ride as all roads lead to next year's Revolution PPV. Sting, however, still has a few in-ring assignments and will compete in a stacked tag team match at the upcoming Full Gear event.

Ever since Sting made his first TNT TV appearance in years by debuting for AEW in 2020, the legendary star has risen to the occasion and reminded everybody why he is amongst the all-time greats.

After being a pro wrestler for over 35 years, Sting will end the in-ring chapter of his career on his terms leading up to Revolution 2024. Who should give him a fitting send-off? Share your desired opponent for Sting in the comments section below.

