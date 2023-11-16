AEW makes major announcement regarding Sting's upcoming match

AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Sting is getting ready to say his final goodbyes to the wrestling industry, but there are still a few months to go before the legend hangs up his boots. All Elite Wrestling has announced that The Icon's upcoming match will be a special one.

At 64 years old, The Stinger has amazed fans with his in-ring longevity. Wrestling alongside his partner and protege, Darby Allin, The Icon has enjoyed a career renaissance in All Elite Wrestling, reinventing himself as a daredevil while maintaining his iconic mystique.

But as stunning as the legend's run in AEW has been, nothing lasts forever. Sting recently announced that he will retire after next year's Revolution pay-per-view, and the Jacksonville-based promotion is going all out to celebrate The Icon's final run.

The company took to X today to announce that Sting's match at Full Gear this Saturday will be his final outing in Los Angeles.

The six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion is teaming up with Darby Allin and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland to take on the villainous trio of Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus at the Kia Forum this weekend.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Sting deserves to appreciate his career after retirement

The Icon began his career in 1985 and has been one of wrestling's biggest stars in the decades since. Throughout his legendary runs in WCW, TNA, WWE, and now AEW, Sting has enjoyed the kind of success and longevity that few others can boast of.

Speaking with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry opined that the face-painted legend deserves to look back on his career with appreciation once he retires:

"I’m glad that he’s retiring, ‘cause he’ll get a chance to look at his career now, in its totality, and be a fan of himself. I think that it’s hard for a wrestler to really appreciate their career while they’re still doing it. I think he deserves to look at it and be like, ‘Wow, I was really damn good.’ And he was really damn good."

While it's unclear who The Icon's final opponent will be, AEW's fans will most certainly give the legendary star a proper sendoff at Revolution next year.

