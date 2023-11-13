AEW personality believes Sting "deserves" to appreciate his career after retirement (Exclusive)

AEW Revolution 2024 will be Sting's final wrestling match, and in light of his retirement, many names in wrestling have been reminiscing about his career.

After decades in the industry and some of the most memorable matches of WCW's era, The Icon will finally hang up his boots for good. While fans appreciate his contributions to the sport, does the veteran feel the same way?

Sportskeeda's Bill Apter recently caught up with Mark Henry during his appearance at the Icons of Wrestling Convention. Apter asked Henry what his thoughts were about The Icon retiring, which led to some heavy praise from the World's Strongest Man.

"I’m glad that he’s retiring, ‘cause he’ll get a chance to look at his career now, in its totality, and be a fan of himself. I think that it’s hard for a wrestler to really appreciate their career while they’re still doing it. I think he deserves to look at it and be like, ‘Wow, I was really damn good.’ And he was really damn good." (00:50 – 01:20)

WCW veteran Bryan Clark recently penned a heartfelt tribute to Sting in light of his upcoming retirement. The two clashed a number of times during their runs in WCW, and much like Mark Henry, Clark also believes The Icon deserves a retirement on his own terms.

Cody Rhodes claims AEW offered him a final match against Sting before he left the promotion

The American Nightmare's exit from AEW shocked many fans, but he's since made a home for himself in WWE. However, his final match was against Sammy Guevara, but could he have had a more iconic opponent?

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes revealed that the promotion offered to give him his final match in AEW against The Stinger.

"The last match I was offered in AEW was that match. It wasn’t confirmed or anything like that, but just the little I had to do with his debut, there is a wonderful memory. I was a little Stinger. Maybe I’ll pull out a Stinger Splash in his honor. Seriously, cheers to a wonderful career," Rhodes said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

With Revolution 2024 around the corner, The Icon's final match approaches quickly, and many are wondering who he'll go up against. Only time will tell, but Sting will either put over the next top star or go out riding into the sunset like The Undertaker.

