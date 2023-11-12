4-time champion pays a heartfelt tribute to Sting ahead of his retirement at AEW Revolution 2024

A former WCW and WWE veteran paid tribute to Sting following the announcement of his retirement plans for the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago.

On an episode of Dynamite weeks ago, Sting announced that he would finally hang up his boots after the Revolution Pay-Per-View next year. The 64-year-old legend has been receiving heartfelt tributes from the entire wrestling world, including the fans and the veterans. Another former WCW legend has paid his tribute to The Icon.

The 4-time champion in question is Bryan Clark. Clark is best known for his time in WWE and WCW decades ago. He has also won championships all over the world, especially the WCW Tag Team Championship with Brian Adams. He also had the privilege of sharing the ring with The Icon.

Bryan Clark recently took to Twitter to share his heartfelt thoughts about the 64-year-old legend and shared his moments with The Vigilante in the ring during their WWE days as well.

Here is what Clark wrote:

"It was an honor to share the ring with you many times my friend https://twitter.com/Sting you’ve accomplished EVERYTHING in this industry, what an amazing career you’ve had. I hope you have the send off you deserve, Enjoy every moment, YOU DESERVE IT 🙏💯 #ThisisSTING #Meltdown into The Scorpion Death Drop...Many Times💣💯," Clark shared.

You can check out Bryan Clark's tweet below:

Sting is set for a big match at the AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View

At the upcoming AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View, Sting is slated to team up with Darby Allin and Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, for a high-profile Trios match against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. The bout has been made official.

This will be one of the last matches for The Vigilante before he hangs up his boots at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. It remains to be seen how things play out at AEW Full Gear.

