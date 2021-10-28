"Another place for the boys to go to" - Ex-WWE star Bryan Clark discusses the importance of AEW (Exclusive)

While fans have long seen AEW as an alternative to WWE from the perspective of viewers, former WWE star Bryan Clark shared his insight as to how important AEW is for wrestlers right now.

Clark is no stranger to wrestling across promotions. The former WCW Tag Team Champion has competed in companies all around the world, including WWE and AJPW, where he ended his career in 2003.

On the latest edition of Sportkseeda Wresling's UnSkripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone sat down with Bryan Clark for an in-depth interview. Clark shared his thoughts on a number of topics, including the importance of having another major wrestling promotion.

"So far I like it," said Clark. "I got a few friends who are there of course and I think it's really good to have another show, another place for the boys to go to when it's time. If things aren't working out in one company at least they've got a chance to [go]. Not everybody could go to Japan. There's not always that option."

"I think it's good for overall business," Clark continued. "I don't think they need two or three shows a week. They need to cut back on that a little bit but I think it's a good thing."

Multiple former top WWE stars have made their AEW debuts recently

In recent months, several WWE stars have departed the promotion and showed up in AEW shortly thereafter. Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole are two of the most recent and biggest additions to the AEW roster. Both men debuted in the closing segment of AEW All Out in a moment that generated a lot of buzz in the wrestling world.

Plus, multiple stars who were released by WWE this year have made their way to AEW. Malakai Black was one of the first to do so, who, just 30 days after his release, showed up at AEW Dynamite. 2.0 and Bobby Fish are also notable names who were released earlier this year but managed to find a new home in AEW.

There are still rumblings about multiple ex-WWE stars possibly heading to AEW in the future. For example, former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was released on July 31 this year. His 90-day non-compete clause comes up in 2 days, and he's quite aware of that.

