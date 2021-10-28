Bray Wyatt hypes up wrestling return as WWE non-compete clause reaches its end

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has just made his clearest tease yet regarding his possible return to professional wrestling. As AEW Dynamite rolls along, Wyatt took the opportunity to make two very interesting tweets, claiming that he would be "creating" something soon, and even giving a timeline.

It makes me happy to see my brother do something that makes him happy. He inspires me to create. And create I shall. -Bray Wyatt Twitter

He then followed up this tweet with this, a much more ominous, yet very clear one:

"2 more days" - Bray Wyatt

The next two days will mark the end of Bray Wyatt's 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, following his release from the company in July. It also falls on a Friday, meaning that Wyatt could conceivably debut on either AEW Rampage OR WWE SmackDown.

As mentioned earlier, this is one of the most straightforward comments that Bray Wyatt has made regarding his future in wrestling. AEW and WWE fans have heard very few statements from Bray Wyatt himself. However, this isn't the first cryptic tweet that Wyatt has made this month.

Back on October 15th, Wyatt took to social media to share a photo of himself from WrestleMania 37, calling his fans "baby birds" and saying he would "feed them soon." Along with using the hastag #KultofWindham, which many fans have speculated could be the new name of Wyatt's faction when he returns.

"Don’t worry.... I’ll feed ya baby birds. #KultOfWindham,"

Why was Bray Wyatt released from WWE?

There have been multiple reports as to why Bray Wyatt was released from WWE, despite being one of WWE's most interesting, layered, and talked about characters on television.

In an initial report by Dave Meltzer, Wyatt was supposedly notified by WWE Talent Relations Executive, John Laurinaitis, that the release from the WWE was due to budget cuts. This seemed to be consistent with other releases that were taking place at that time. However, the narrative has changed significantly since then, as it seems backstage issues between Wyatt and WWE management - and other superstars - may have been a large contributing factor.

Andrew Zarian spoke about the controversial circumstances surrounding Wyatt's release earlier this month. Zarian reported that the former leader of The Wyatt Family was "being difficult" and that the company brought up concerns about his weight with the superstar.

"Bray was being difficult. And I'm gonna fill in a lot; I'm not even gonna quote. Because I have the quote, (but) I don't wanna quote it. He was a little difficult, he had some performance issues in the ring, and he had some weight issues. I'm not saying that that's the reason, I'm not gonna say that's the reason, but you can kind of piece things together – when you evaluate a talent, and you're, like, 'Okay we need this, and we need that, and this is the plan moving forward,' you need someone… sometimes the decision is easier to make if you make it more difficult for them to make that decision," said Andrew Zarian.

Where do you think Bray Wyatt is going to end up? Is there any chance that he returns to WWE? Or will Wyatt start a new chapter in his career in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Edited by Kevin Christopher Sullivan

