When does Bray Wyatt's non-compete clause end?

Bray Wyatt left everyone shocked when he was released from WWE back in July. Fans wonder what's next for the former Universal Champion.

When a superstar gets unexpectedly released from WWE, he/she has to obey a 90-day non-compete clause. As Bray Wyatt was released on July 31st, his non-compete clause will end on October 29th, after which he can freely compete elsewhere.

The 90-day non-compete clause means that a released wrestler can not compete in any other promotion until it has been 90 days since their WWE release. This clause does not apply to wrestlers who leave WWE after their contract expires. Due to this reason, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson were able to debut in AEW sooner rather than later.

Fans expect Bray Wyatt to debut in AEW as soon as his non-compete clause is fulfilled. "The Eater of Worlds" may debut in AEW or elsewhere around November 2021.

Why was Bray Wyatt released from WWE?

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

This was the most-asked question related to pro-wrestling back in August. Dave Meltzer of PWInsider reported that Wyatt's release was part of WWE's budget cuts.

WWE has been releasing a large number of wrestlers every year since the pandemic arrived. Various other stars–like Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, and Bobby Fish–were among the victims of WWE's annual budget cuts.

Meltzer also reported that "The Fiend" was preparing for his much-awaited return before being released by the company. According to Meltzer, WWE Talent Relations Executive John Laurinaitis was the authority behind Wyatt's release.

Bray Wyatt's last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 37 in April, where he was defeated by Randy Orton after Alexa Bliss' double-cross. Fans expected The Fiend to rekindle his rivalry with Alexa Bliss as soon as he returns. Unfortunately, Wyatt was untimely released from the promotion.

Wyatt is one of the most exceptional wrestlers of this generation and wouldn't have a problem finding a place in AEW. If he debuts in AEW, we may see him face talented opponents like CM Punk, Darby Allin, and Jon Moxley.

What do you think? Will Bray Wyatt debut in AEW or some other wrestling promotion? Tell us in the comments section!

