WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Details of Bray Wyatt's serious backstage issues before release, Vince McMahon's disagreements with Roman Reigns (October 15, 2021)  

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup. With WWE Crown Jewel just around the corner, there are several stories to discuss.

We begin with the details regarding Roman Reigns' creative disagreement with Vince McMahon. The reigning Universal champion will defend his title against Brock Lesnar this coming Thursday, and an update on the finish of the bout has also emerged online.

Bray Wyatt has returned to the roundup column as detailed backstage reports unveil the circumstances surrounding his WWE release, new in-ring name and immediate future.

There's also some disappointing news for all the ardent Dwayne Johnson fans looking forward to his return at WWE Survivor Series.

We wrapped up the roundup with Becky Lynch addressing the topic of her long-awaited singles match against Ronda Rousey in the WWE.

#5. Details on Bray Wyatt's WWE release

Bray Wyatt was released from the WWE in July this year, but details regarding his surprise departure from the company continue to emerge with each passing week.

Andrew Zarian spoke about the controversial circumstances surrounding Bray Wyatt's release. Based on a first-hand WWE source, Zarian stated that Bray Wyatt was 'being difficult' and that the company even had problems with his weight.

Windham @WWEBrayWyatt Lookin lean Fiendy Lookin lean Fiendy

Bray Wyatt's in-ring performances were allegedly also brought under the scanner, and all the backstage trouble eventually contributed to his exit from the WWE.

"Bray was being difficult. And I'm gonna fill in a lot; I'm not even gonna quote. Because I have the quote, (but) I don't wanna quote it. He was a little difficult, he had some performance issues in the ring, and he had some weight issues. I'm not saying that that's the reason, I'm not gonna say that's the reason, but you can kind of piece things together – when you evaluate a talent, and you're, like, 'Okay we need this, and we need that, and this is the plan moving forward,' you need someone… sometimes the decision is easier to make if you make it more difficult for them to make that decision," said Andrew Zarian.

Regarding Bray Wyatt's future, Dave Meltzer revealed in the Newsletter that the former WWE Champion plans on using his real name 'Windham' moving forward.

Named after his legendary uncle, Barry Windham, Bray Wyatt's real name is 'Windham Rotunda,' and that's what he is most likely going to use once he returns to action.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy