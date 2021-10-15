Big plan involving The Rock "out the window," reason why WWE wants him back revealed - Reports

The Rock is one of the most iconic names in WWE and rumors suggested that he would make his return this year. But those plans are in jeopardy and his much-awaited Survivor Series return is likely to be nixed.

It was believed that The Rock would appear at this year's Survivor Series event to begin his program with Roman Reigns. However, due to prior commitments for his 'Young Rock' show, he won't be able to return to WWE this year.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has mentioned that Vince McMahon wanted The Rock to return at Survivor Series 2021 to commemorate the 25th year of his main roster debut in WWE. However, he will be in Australia and won't be able to attend the show because of quarantine rules. He is set to be in Australia until at least January next year.

"The idea of an appearance/angle from Dwayne Johnson on what would have been the 25th anniversary of his WWF main promotion televised debut at this year’s Survivor Series are out the window.'' stated Meltzer.

WWE wants The Rock back to boost ticket sales

It is no secret that ticket sales have dropped since John Cena stopped becoming a regular in WWE after SummerSlam. The company's higher-ups were hoping that The Rock's return would help boost sales and also increase interest in the product.

"It was figured if he did appear that it would bring a great boost to the slower than expected ticket sales." Meltzer noted.

Some believed that WWE had slated The Rock vs. Roman Reigns as the main event of WrestleMania next year. However, if The Great One is going to be occupied elsewhere until January, that would leave very little time for the build for the match to take place.

Could their WrestleMania clash happen in 2023 instead? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry

