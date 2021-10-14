Possible reason why Bray Wyatt was released from WWE – Reports

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE in one of the biggest surprises of 2021. At the time, it was reported to have been a cost-cutting measure.

The former Universal Champion went on a hiatus from WWE following RAW after WrestleMania and was released on 31 July 2021.

WWE @WWE WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. ms.spr.ly/6013nU8QP WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. ms.spr.ly/6013nU8QP https://t.co/koRuC3w1yr

Bray Wyatt is yet to speak publicly about his release, but a new report from Andrew Zarian from The Mat Met Podcast revealed that there could've been another reason for the star's release.

“I wanna be careful with this. I’m not even gonna allude where it came from, who told me this. I would say that this is probably one of the most legitimate people I’ve spoken to that would be able to address this. This isn’t ‘a friend of a friend told me and I even have to second source and triple source’ or anything like that. This is as close (to first-hand information) as you could possibly get. And it’s not Bray. It’s nobody that you would ever imagine. Bray was being difficult. And I’m gonna fill in a lot, I’m not even gonna quote. Because I have the quote, (but) I don’t wanna quote it. He was a little difficult, he had some performance issues in the ring, and he had some weight issues. I’m not saying that that’s the reason, I’m not gonna say that’s the reason, but you can kind of piece things together – when you evaluate a talent and you’re, like, ‘Okay we need this and we need that and this is the plan moving forward’, you need someone… sometimes the decision is easier to make if you make it more difficult for them to make that decision," said Andrew Zarian.

Zarian noted that there were financial reasons for WWE to choose to terminate Wyatt's contract, but there are plenty of scenarios in play.

‘Oh it was a money thing and that’s it’. Obviously they’re gonna say that, that’ll be the public answer. Because, most likely, it played a part in money, because you can only like some guys so much when you’re losing money," added Andrew Zarian.

Bray Wyatt was one of the biggest stars in WWE at the time of his release

Bray Wyatt lost his match to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. He was set to embark on a new storyline the night after on RAW. This turned out to be Wyatt's last appearance for WWE since he was on hiatus when it was revealed that he had been released.

The Fiend character had become one of the most popular stars in WWE. Many fans were upset that he lost his match at WrestleMania, and that WWE had seemingly handed the character to Alexa Bliss.

Wyatt is sitting out his non-compete clause until October 31st, but the former Universal Champion will then be free to debut the new character he's been teasing.

