Cody Rhodes says AEW offered him to face WWE Hall of Famer in his last match

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he was offered a dream matchup against WWE Hall of Famer Sting for his final bout in the promotion.

Sting recently announced that his final match with the Jackville-based promotion will be at Revolution 2024. He has had a legendary career that has spanned over four decades.

In 2020, he signed with All Elite Wrestling, where he made his debut by helping Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin, and has since been involved in numerous high-profile matches. He has contributed to the creation of several memorable moments in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Rhodes, who made a surprising return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after leaving AEW in February of the previous year, was a top star in Tony Khan's promotion and he recently spoke about his final match in AEW.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes said that WWE Hall of Famer Sting was offered to him as his opponent in his final match.

“The last match I was offered in AEW was that match. It wasn’t confirmed, or anything like that, but just the little I had to do with his debut there is a wonderful memory. I was a little Stinger. Maybe I’ll pull out a Stinger Splash in his honor. Seriously, cheers to a wonderful career,” he said. (H/T - Sports Illustrated)

However, in his final match for the TNT Championship, the American Nightmare faced Sammy Guevara.

AEW president Tony Khan considers WWE Hall of Famer Sting as a huge asset

Tony Khan values Sting's contribution to AEW greatly. He has recognized that his upcoming retirement is a hot topic in wrestling.

Speaking in an interview, when asked about The Icon's retirement plans, Khan stated that he doesn't want to exploit his retirement match.

"It’s definitely something that will eventually be a major asset to the company, but in the meantime, he himself is a major asset to the company, and I don’t want to try and leverage his retirement for short-term gain. Right now, the person we’re getting is so incredibly valuable to the company," Khan said.

With his final match scheduled for Revolution next year, and Ric Flair stating that he will be part of this journey, it will be interesting to see whom Tony Khan books as Sting's final opponent.

