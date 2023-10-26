Vince McMahon responsible for failure of major WWE faction, seemingly hints 43-year-old star

According to a former WWE Superstar, Vince McMahon was solely responsible for the downfall of a major faction in the company.

The star in question is Eric Young, who was a part of the SAnitY stable alongside Axel Tischer (fka Alexander Wolfe) and Big Damo (fka Killian Dain). The 43-year-old star also recruited former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross when the group was formed on the NXT brand.

Young and Wolfe also became the NXT Tag Team Champions once, but things started to fall apart for the SAnitY when they were called up to the main roster.

Under the McMahon regime, all male members of the faction - Wolfe, Young, and Dain were released from World Wrestling Entertainment, leaving Cross as the only active member of Sanity in the company.

While speaking with Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling, Eric Young addressed why did his former faction did not work. The 43-year-old star seemingly implied that Vince McMahon is to be blamed for SAnitY not working on the WWE's main roster because he did not understand the concept.

"The truth is everyone understood it except for one person and the unfortunate truth is the only person that matters is that one person. So it doesn’t matter your opinion, it doesn’t matter the fans’ opinions, it doesn’t matter," he said. [H/T - Haus of Wrestling]

Former WWE star on whether Vince McMahon was behind his release

During the same interview, Eric Young also discussed the reported reasons behind his exit from World Wrestling Entertainment.

The star acknowledged that his departure from WWE was no surprise and whether or not Vince McMahon was the driving force behind his decision. Young abruptly also mentioned that the Stamford-based company is not a fun place to work.

"The truth is, like you’re saying and like it was reported, I can’t confirm or deny that but I can say that it’s leading definitely towards the truth. It’s just professionally and personally, but more important for me is morally, I can’t work for a person like that and I refused," he said. [H/T - Haus of Wrestling]

Interestingly, on November 26th, 2023, at Progress Wrestling's Vendetta show at The Electric Ballroom in London, Big Damo, Eric Young, and Axel Tischer will reunite to compete in the ring as former WWE faction SAnitY.

