Former WWE faction to reunite for the first time in 3 years

A popular former WWE faction is slated to reunite after almost three years, but not under the Stamford-based promotion's umbrella.

The group in question is Sanity, comprising Big Damo (fka Killian Dain), Eric Young, and Axel Tischer (fka Alexander Wolfe). The stable was formed by Young when he took former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross and other stars under his wing.

During their time on the developmental brand, Wolfe and Young also became the NXT Tag Team Champions. However, after Sanity was called up to the main roster, things started to fall apart for the group.

Under the regime of Vince McMahon, all three male members of the faction, Eric Young Wolfe, and Dain were released from WWE. As of now, Nikki Cross is the only active member of Sanity still performing in the company.

During Progress Wrestling's Vendetta show at The Electric Ballroom, London, on November 26th, Big Damo, Eric Young, and Axel Tischner will reunite and compete as Sanity.

All three stars - Damo, Young, and Tischner took to Twitter to share their reaction to the ultimate Sanity reunion next month.

WWE star Nikki Cross sends an emotional message to the late Tough Enough star

The former RAW Women's Champion sent a heartfelt message to the late Sara Lee.

On October 5, 2022, the Tough Enough Superstar passed away due to overdosing on sleeping pills and alcohol. Nikki Cross and Sara Lee shared some time on the NXT brand as close friends.

Taking to Twitter, Cross penned down a heartwarming message for the late WWE Superstar, stating how much she misses her.

It remains to be seen if Triple H ever decides to bring Sanity members back alongside Nikki Cross on television.

