WWE star Nikki Cross sends out an emotional message to late Tough Enough star through social media 

WWE star Nikki Cross recently sent out an emotional message to the late Sara Lee.

The Tough Enough Superstar died on 5th October 2022 after reportedly overdosing on sleeping pills and alcohol. She had a huge fan following and was one of the stars from the industry who could inspire the people around her. Her demise leaves an empty space in the industry and has left her friends grieving.

Lee was a part of the developmental brand, NXT, where she made her debut in a six-woman tag team match alongside former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose.

Taking to social media, current WWE star Cross penned down a heartwarming note for Lee and spoke about how much she misses her. She also thanked the late Superstar for looking over everyone.

Check out Nikki Cross' tweet below:

WWE currently has no plans for Nikki Cross on the main roster

It has recently been revealed that the company has no upcoming plans for Nikki Cross on the main roster. Despite being a former Women's Champion, and cementing her position as a main-event-level Superstar in the women's division, she is still struggling to make regular TV appearances.

According to a recent update from Ringside News, it has been reported that although Cross is still a part of the television tapings, and is not injured, the company simply doesn't have anything for her right now.

"We were able to confirm that "Nikki Cross is still at television tapings." She is also not injured. The fact is that they have nothing for her right now."

It would be interesting to see what creative directions will be given to Cross in the near future.

