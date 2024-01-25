Y Not Festival 2024: Presale, tickets, lineup, date, location, & all you need to know

The Y Not Festival is set to return in 2024. For its 17th edition, the festival will be held from Friday, August 2, 2024, to Sunday, August 4, 2024, at Pikehall Fields in Derbyshire, UK. The festival was first held in 2005 as a house party, but it became a major festival held annually except for the 2020 and 2021 editions, which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complete lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival, which will feature headlining acts by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Jamie T, Kaiser Chiefs, and Snow Patrol, among many others, was announced via a post on the event's official Instagram account on January 24, 2024.

The presale will go live on Thursday, January 25, at 6 pm local time. Registration to access the presale will be done via the festival's official website. The Weekend Camping passes begin at £129.50+booking fee & postage and provide access to all three days of the event. Adding a Thursday entry entitles visitors to enter the festival a day before the Weekend Camping pass. It will cost £174.50 + booking fee & postage.

VIP Weekend Camping passes for the 3-day event cost £209.50+booking fee & postage. These passes provide a prime location to the main arena and car park, hot showers, pamper tents, access to the VIP area with bar and DJ facilities, and a priority queuing lane to enter the festival. Tickets can be purchased via the official festival website or through their ticketing partner See Tickets.

Y Not Festival 2024 lineup

The 2024 edition of the festival is set to be its biggest yet, with over 50 acts and four headliners consisting of some of the biggest names in the industry. While indie-rock is at the core of the Y Not Festival's identity, the event has expanded its lineup with every edition, promising to include a mix of genres that satisfy most listeners.

Across its eight stages, the venue will host performances from a diverse group of acts like British pop-rockers The Kooks, punk rock duo Soft Play, indie-folk singer-songwriter Jake Bugg, grime duo Bob Vylan, and many more.

The complete lineup for the Y Not Festival 2024 is given below:

Snow Patrol

Jamie T

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Kaiser Chiefs (Thursday night)

The Kooks

Declan McKenna

The Vaccines

Holly Humberstone

Jake Bugg

The Snuts

Frank Turner (solo)

Soft Play

Yard Act

Pale Waves

Katy B

Bob Vylan

Scouting For Girls (Thursday night)

Lottery Winners

The View

The Academic

Glasvegas

Badly Drawn Boy

Black Honey

The Mysterines

Newdad

Nieve Ella

Do Nothing

Spector

86TVS

English Teacher

The Bug Club

Bleach Lab

Beans On Toast

HotWax

Lambrini Girls

Lauran Hibberd

Ten Tonnes (Thursday night)

SOFY

The Goa Express

Dead Pony (Thursday night)

Venus Grrrls

Lexie Carroll (Thursday night)

Fred Roberts

Crystal Tides

Cucamaras

Raised By Owls

The Lancashire Hotpots

King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys

Barrioke Feat Shaun Williamson

Mr Motivator Saturday Workout

The schedule of the dates, timings, and stages for each performance will be released closer to the start date.

More about the Y Not Festival

The Y Not’s main stage gets its name from the festival’s original name, Big Gin Festival. It’s taken from the name Biggin Village, where it was originally located before being relocated in 2007.

Originally intended as a house party organized by Ralph Broadbent for around 120 people, the Y Not Festival has grown into a massively influential indie-rock festival with a majority stake owned by the UK company Superstruct Entertainment.

Visitors who were enthralled by last year’s event with sets from Royal Blood, Paul Weller, and Bombay Bicycle Club have a lot to look forward to, with this year’s festival promising to be the biggest edition yet.

