How much are tickets to Just Like Heaven 2024 Festival? Where to buy, lineup, location, & all you need to know 

Just Like Heaven 2024 is scheduled to be held on May 18, 2024, at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, United States. The 2024 edition will be the festival's second edition, having been first held in 2023. The festival is organized by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of Anschutz Entertainment Group, and its sub-branch, AEG Presents.

The 2024 edition of the festival, which would feature performances by music bands such as The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Broken Social Scene as well as Mike Snow, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page on January 22, 2024:

Tickets for Just Like Heaven 2024 will be available on the festival's official website beginning January 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. PT. To gain access to the tickets, interested fans must first register on the official website.

General tickets are priced at $159 for Tier 1 tickets, $179 for Tier 2 tickets, and $199 for Tier 3 tickets. General 4-pack tickets are priced at $636. VIP Tickets are priced at $379 for Tier 1 tickets and $389 for Tier 2 tickets. Clubhouse tickets are priced at $659. Additionally, parking tickets cost an extra $25 for general parking and $75 for preferred parking.

Payment Plans are also available and allow ticket purchases to be split into two payments. All ticket prices are exclusive of service fees and therefore subject to said fees plus service taxes. Ticket prices are subject to currency conversion fluctuations for international visitors.

Just Like Heaven 2024 Festival lineup

Just Like Heaven returns for its second year with a lineup to match the larger edition, led by headliners The Postal Service and featuring Death Cab for Cutie, The War on Drugs, and Alvvays.

The Postal Service is an indie band best known for their debut studio album, Give Up, which was released via Sub Pop Records on February 18, 2003. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 45 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Death Cab for Cutie rose to prominence with their fourth studio album, Transatlanticism, which was released on October 7, 2003, via Barsuk Records. The album peaked at number 97 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The War on Drugs is a Pennsylvania-based rock band that achieved their highest record success to date with their fourth studio album, A Deeper Understanding, which was released on August 25, 2017. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Belgian album chart.

Alvvays is a Canadian indie pop band that rose to prominence with their second studio album, Antisocialites, which was released on September 8, 2017. The album peaked at number 22 on the Scottish album chart.

The full lineup for the Just Like Heaven 2024 Festival is given below:

The Postal Service

The War on Drugs

Alvvays

Death Cab for Cutie

Phoenix

Passion Pit

Two Door Cinema Club

Mike Snow

Phantogram

Metric

Tegan and Sera

Washed Out

Broken Social Scene

Sleigh Bells

Warpaint

CSS

Be Your Own Pet

The GO! Team

Them Jeans

Chris Cruise

The Return of Gossip featuring A Club Called Rhonda

Just Like Heaven, as mentioned above, was founded by Golden Voice, the subsidiary of Anschutz Entertainment Group which is responsible for festivals such as the Coachella Festival, Stagecoach Festival, as well as Splash House Festival, among others. The festival is partnered with brands such as Rockstar Energy Drinks, and Lagunitas brewing company.