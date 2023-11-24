Paul Weller UK tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Singer-songwriter Paul Weller has announced details of a new UK tour, which will kick off next year. His UK 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from April 4, 2024, to April 21, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland. The tour will feature music from Weller's latest compilation album, Will of the People, and some previous hits.

Paul Weller's UK 2024 tour, featuring performances in cities such as Bristol, Dunfermline, and Cambridge, was announced via a post on the singer's official Instagram page on November 24, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available from November 29, 2023, at 10 am GMT. It can be accessed by registering on the UK UMG page or via the link on the singer's official social media pages. General tickets will be available starting December 1, 2023, at 10 am GMT. Once available, they can be purchased from the singer's official website. However, ticket prices have not been announced.

Paul Weller 2024 UK tour dates

Paul Weller performed across Europe on single shows and with Blur and The Selectors in early to mid-2023. After 2023, the singer will embark on a brief tour in Japan in early 2024, followed by a pair of shows in Australia.

The singer will embark on the newly announced UK tour after the Australia shows. The full list of dates and venues for the Paul Weller UK 2024 Tour dates is given below:

April 4, 2024 – Poole, UK at Lighthouse

April 5, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Beacon

April 6, 2024 – Newport (Wales) UK at ICC Wales

April 8, 2024 – Southend, UK, at Cliffs Pavilion

April 9, 2024 – Leicester, UK, at De Montfort Hall

April 11, 2024 – Sheffield, UK at City Hall

April 12, 2024 – Stoke, UK, at Victoria Hall

April 13, 2024 – Stockton, UK, at Globe Theatre

April 15, 2024 – Dunfermline, Scotland Alhambra

April 16, 2024 – Blackburn, UK, at King George's Hall

April 17, 2024 – York, UK, at Barbican

April 19, 2024 – Lincoln, UK, at Engine Shed

April 20, 2024 – Aylesbury, UK at Waterside

April 21, 2024 – Cambridge, UK, at Corn Exchange

The dates and venues for other upcoming shows by Paul Weller are also given below:

January 26, 2024 – Osaka, Japan, at Namba Hatch

January 27, 2024 – Aichi, Japan, at Nagoya Diamond Hall

January 30, 2024 – Hokkaido, Japan at Zepp Sapparo

February 1, 2024 – Miyagi, Japan at Sendai Pitt

February 3, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan, at Ex-Theater Roppongi

February 5, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan, at Ex-Theater Roppongi

February 9, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House

February 10, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House

July 4, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Trinity College

July 7, 2024 – Scarborough, UK, at Scarborough Open Fair

July 13, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland, at Edinburgh Castle

A brief overview of Paul Weller's music career

Paul Weller started his music career with the band The Jam, which achieved commercial acclaim with its sixth studio album, The Gift, released on March 12, 1982. The gold-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.

After the disbandment of The Jam, the singer worked with The Style Council, which found its chart success with its second studio album, Our Favourite Shop, released on May 1, 1985. This one, too, became a gold-certified album that peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.

After working with The Style Council, Paul Weller started his solo career in 1990. The singer found commercial acclaim with his third studio album, Stanley Road, released in May 1985. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.