Anne-Marie 2024 The Unhealthy Club tour UK: New dates, tickets, venues, and more

On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie took to Instagram to announce The Unhealthy Club UK tour. With eight electrifying shows across the country, the tour will kick off in June 2024 and conclude in July 2024. The pop sensation shared her enthusiasm and excitement with fans through Instagram and said:

"TOUR is just too good right now; I don’t want it to end, so I’ve already planned next year's SUMMER SHOWS hahahahaha️ I have no patience!"

Known for her infectious energy and chart-topping hits, Anne-Marie is set to grace iconic venues during the summer leg of her tour. Fans can anticipate unforgettable performances at venues such as Scarborough Open Air Theatre and Cardiff International Arena.

General tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 24 at 9 am via her official website. Fans can also follow her social media accounts to stay updated on the tour.

Anne-Marie will begin her tour in Scarborough and end in London

Anne Marie will kick off her tour with her Scarborough concert, scheduled for June 20, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a final concert in London on November 29, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

June 20, 2024 - SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

June 22, 2024 - SHERWOOD PINES, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

June 23, 2024 - THE WYLDES, CORNWALL

June 27, 2024 - CANNOCK CHASE, STAFFORDSHIRE

July 4, 2024 - SOUNDS OF THE CITY, LEEDS

July 5, 2024 - WESTONBIRT ARBORETUM, GLOUCESTERSHIRE

July 27, 2024 - CARDIFF CASTLE

November 20, 2024 - CARDIFF INTERNATIONAL ARENA

November 21, 2024 - BRIGHTON CENTRE

November 25, 2024 - BIRMINGHAM UTILITA ARENA

November 26, 2024 - MANCHESTER AO ARENA

November 29, 2024 - LONDON THE O2

Anne-Marie is a British singer-songwriter known for her hit collaborative single Rockabye

Anne-Marie Nicholson was born in Essex, England. Simply known as Anne-Marie, she has left an indelible mark on the music scene. From her humble beginnings in West End productions to becoming a three-time world karate championship, Anne-Marie's journey to pop stardom is as unique as it is inspiring.

Her musical aspirations took flight with a chance meeting with a singer/songwriter, leading her to Elton John's Rocket Studios. Her talent caught the attention of Elton's management, and despite a brief pause, Anne-Marie's solo career began to take shape. A demo titled Summer Girl in 2013 drew notice, especially from Ed Sheeran.

Her big break came when she collaborated with Rudimental on their album We the Generation in 2015, sharing the stage with renowned artists. The release of her debut EP, Karate, showcased her fusion of electro-grime and R&B, earning praise and propelling her into the spotlight.

2017 marked her hit single Rockabye with Clean Bandit and Sean Paul, a multi-platinum success across the globe. Her solo singles Ciao Adios and Heavy paved the way for her debut album, Speak Your Mind, reaching number three in the UK and earning four Brit Award nominations.

Anne-Marie continued to rise with subsequent hits like Friends, 2002, and collaborations with Lauv and Marshmello. Her sophomore album, Therapy, released in 2021, debuted at number two on the UK Albums chart. Proving that she is not just confined to music, she showcased her mentoring skills as a coach on The Voice UK.

2022 saw more chart-topping success with singles like Psycho, leading up to the release of her third album, Unhealthy, in July 2023. With each release, she proves that her talent knows no bounds, making her a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.