The upcoming Vh1 Supersonic will include a vast range of exciting pop culture-defining experiences and performances, especially for the folks in Bengaluru, as UK’s breakthrough pop-star and Psycho-hitmaker Anne-Marie and Nigerian singer and Love Nwantiti fame Chukwuka Ekweani aka CKay will belt out electrifying performances at India’s electronic city.

Interested people can grab their tickets at Gosupersonic.in and https://www.skillboxes.com/events/vh1-supersonic-bangalore and watch them live at Vh1 SUPERSONIC MAIN STAGE BENGALURU, on February 24, from 4.00 pm onwards in Bhartiya City, Kannuru, Bengaluru.

Additionally, popular rapper HanuMankind, indie pop-duo RANJ X Clifr, and future bass-trap enthusiast Kampai will slay the event's Mainstage.

The event, which goes by the tagline, BE THERE, BE FREE!, is India’s biggest multi-genre music and lifestyle festival, and is set to flare its musical wave in 3 years.

Bangaloreans Adjust Maadi Macha because the event's Mainstage is here to wrap you in its sonic boom of madness!

Both Anne-Marie and CKay are performing in India for the very first time at Vh1 Supersonic

Anne-Marie (Image via Instagram/Vh1 Supersonic)

While headliners Anne-Marie and Ckay will take center stage and rock the crowd in Namma Bengaluru, popular rapper HanuMankind (known for many of his chartbusters such as Namma Stories, Bottle of MH, Catharsis), RANJ X Clifr, the popular Indie pop duo known for tracks like Uno, Mutual and Kampai, will fuel the overall vibe.

Commenting on her first solo performance in India, Anne-Marie stated:

“I’m so excited to play for the first time ever at Vh1 Supersonic 2023. I CAN’T WAIT TO MEET YOU ALL. Finally playing in one of my favourite countries in the world ”

Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay, who got the world humming and grooving on his most popular track, Love Nwantiti, shared:

“This is going to be such a thrilling ride! India has always been on my list of places to perform. The fans here have shown so much love for my music and my work. I’m excited to perform for the first time and there’s nothing better than an incredible stage like Vh1 Supersonic 2023, the year of the firsts!”

If the lightning scene in Bengaluru is not enough, Vh1 Supersonic 2023 Pune will take over five distinct stages – the Mainstage being dedicated to Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Indie Pop.

The NEXA stage will feature live music and a car show while the Reggae stage will pack a musical punch, powered by the 10,000 Lions Sound System. Budweiser is bringing a dynamic BUDX Spectrum Stage, with a dancefloor for Techno and House artists.

There’s also a beer garden in-store complementing bites from Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Slink & Bardot, Boss Burger, Dope Coffee, SOCIAL, and more. Last but not the least, India’s favorite bar, SOCIAL, will have its own eponymous stage specially programmed by its team.

Also present on the cards will be the Superstreet Arena, featuring fashion wear, NFT, and augmented reality art – amongst others.

Vh1 India has grown the English music audience by 180% in the last five years alone

Vh1 is India’s only 24-hour international entertainment channel that provides viewers with their daily dose of international music, Hollywood, pop culture and lifestyle. Vh1 is a part of Viacom 18.

Since its inception in January 2005, Vh1 has grown tremendously, reaching over 75 million people in India. Vh1 India has grown the English music audience by 180% in the last five years alone. The channel has pioneered a heady combination of programming content and live on-ground activities.

Vh1 has been committed to bringing to Indian audiences the best of international music genres like EDM, punk, rock, reggae, hip hop, pop, jazz, etc.

Through their international properties like Rock Rules, Jazz Masters, Hip-Hop Hustle & Handpicked Vh1 has successfully brought down artists such as Anoushka Shankar, Wyclef Jean, Kardinal Offishall, Mobb Deep, Flipsyde, Jazz legend Herbie Hancock, and chart topper Simon Webbe.

In 2011, Vh1 India also secured a multi-year deal for music’s biggest event – The Grammys. The deal has spearheaded Vh1 as the No.1 viewing destination for youth in the English entertainment and lifestyle space. Globally, the channel is available across 148 million households in over 124 countries/territories.

