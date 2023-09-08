Ed Sheeran special gigs at London’s Royal Albert Hall: How to buy tickets, dates & all you need to know

Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter, has scheduled two exclusive concerts at London’s renowned Royal Albert Hall. The globally acclaimed artist will take the stage at this historic venue to perform his highly-anticipated new album Autumn Variations in full on November 18 and 19 with his live band. The album will be his second album of 2023 and will be released on September 29, 2023, through his own record label, Gingerbread Man Records.

Following the success of his May release Subtract the upcoming album Autumn Variations promises to deliver another wave of musical innovation and emotional depth. The album Autumn Variations has been produced in collaboration with Aaron Dessner, a prominent member of the critically acclaimed rock band The National.

This partnership has proven to be a winning formula, as their creative synergy resulted in a chart-topping album Subtract earlier this year.

General sale tickets for the shows will go on sale at 9 am on September 15 via Ticketmaster UK. Pre-orders for the album format of Autumn Variations will be available from 3 pm BST on September 13, 2023, via Ed Sheeran’s official website.

Fans can follow the artist’s social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

Ed Sheeran issues statement on his upcoming album Autumn Variations

Ed Sheeran excitedly shared details on his upcoming album, Autumn Variations. Set for release on September 29, 2023, the album marks his second release of the year. He is collaborating once again with Aaron Dessner of The National.

Ed Sheeran shared a press release on the album announcement and issues statement, explaining his life struggles and how his dad and brother helped him make this album possible.

He started his statement by saying,

“Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded.

He added,

“When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time. There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion.”

He also explained his dad and brother's contribution to the album,

“My dad and brother told me about a composer called Elgar, who composed ‘Enigma Variations’, where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends. This is what inspired me to make this album. When I recorded ‘Subtract’ with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately.

He concluded his statement by saying,

We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

Ed Sheeran’s recent album Subtract song Eyes Closed surged from 38th to 19th on the Billboard Hot 100 in May, achieving his 15th top 20 hits. Additionally, Curtains debuted at No. 97, marking his 54th appearance on the chart, with his 15th week at No. 1.

Ed Sheeran now shares the sixth-most number of weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following a tie with Ariana Grande in the chart’s nearly nine-year history.