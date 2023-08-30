"Yes we're ready": Fans ecstatic as Kep1er announces new mini-album Magic Hour

K-pop girl group Kep1er is gearing up for its upcoming comeback with fifth mini-album Magic Hour. On August 30 at midnight KST, the news of the group joining the September rush of comebacks was dropped by their official Twitter handle. The EP is slated to release on September 25, 2023, at 6 pm KST, and its title is already stirring anticipation among fans of the We Fresh singers, aka Kep1ians.

The poster announcing the comeback is a gradient of several pastel shades, revealing the details and the project name. The minimalistic theme is making fans wonder what the comeback may be about as they celebrate the news. On the other hand, Kep1er's official social media handles have been updated with new logo and banner in peachy tones.

Excited Kep1ians have taken to social media to announce how they are "ready" for Magic Hour.

Expand Tweet

Kep1er's pastel gradient concept for the comeback announcement has fans engaging in a cute challenge

A lot has been happening among Kep1ians since the news of their faves' return dropped. Fans are not only speculating the comeback concept to be something dreamy and fairy-themed, but they are also discussing the significance of the colors used in the announcement poster, wondering about the original magic hour colors - gold, pink, and blue - being incorporated in the comeback theme.

In fact, several fans are busy creating their own fanmade versions of the official poster. Kep1ians are additionally partaking in a challenge called #magic_hour_challenge, where they are sharing pictures of Magic Hour-style gradient sky and posting them under the hashtag, by way of supporting their idols on the upcoming musical release.

As #Kep1er began trending on Twitter soon after the comeback announcement, here are some fan reactions to the comeback notice along with pictures for the Magic Hour challenge Kep1ians are actively participating in.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More on the WA DA DA girls

Kep1er's last comeback was on April 10 this year, with its fourth mini album, titled LOVESTRUCK!, and the EP had five songs, including the lead song Giddy, along with LVLY, Back to the City, Why, and Happy Ending. The group has also been certified Platinum thrice for their first three EPs - FIRST IMPACT, DOUBLAST, and TROUBLESHOOTER - by the Korea Music Content Association.

While Kep1er's sounds include a fusion of K-pop, Korean Dance, and R&B, it remains to be seen what the girls will explore with their new EP this September.

Furthermore, Kep1ians are also looking forward to seeing the group perform at Poland's 2023 KPOP NATION x Korea Music Festival (aka 2023 KPOP NATION) on September 23, 2023, along with their performance at SBS Inkigayo Live in Tokyo on October 4.