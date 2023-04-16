“Something needs to be done”: Fans incredibly concerned after Huening Bahiyyih is spotted with alleged bruises in M2's Giddy performance

Fans of Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih expressed concern after the 18-year-old singer was spotted with marks on her body. In an April 10 performance on the M2 channel for the comeback showcase, Kep1er performed Giddy, the title track from their latest album LOVESTRUCK! In the performance video, some eagle-eyed fans noticed alleged bruise spots across the singer’s arms and even on one thigh.
Huening Bahiyyih was dressed in a sleeveless crop top and denim shorts. Her outfit made the marks more clearly visible, which many Twitter accounts highlighted while demanding an answer from Wake One Entertainment, Kep1er’s agency.
Reactions varied across fans as some thought the marks were due to alleged physical abuse from staff members, while others thought it to be a sign of overexertion. The majority of concerns came from fans demanding a clear answer from the agency for the alleged bruise spots.
Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih seen with potential bruise marks, fans demand answers from agency
Kep1er made their comeback on April 10, 2023, with LOVESTRUCK! The group was created through Mnet's survival show, Girls Planet 999, and debuted in January last year under Wake One Entertainment and Swing Entertainment, amidst some troubles. The group’s previous title tracks, WA DA DA and Up! received average responses, which made Giddy a highly-anticipated comeback.
While Giddy is performing well, trouble brewed after fans noticed visible marks on Huening Bahiyyih’s arms and inner thigh during their recent appearance on M2. The marks, which many believe to be bruises, left fans concerned, as without any official statement from the agencies yet, speculations around what the marks could be, have been making the rounds on the internet.
Conversations ranged from the marks being from dance, overexhaustion, and even alleged staff abuse. Huening Bahiyyih’s fans have raised concerns about her mistreatment from Mnet and the current companies since her time on Girls Planet 999. In the past, the Giddy singer's fans had criticized the agency for ill-treating the singer multiple times - whether through less screen time or disrespectful subtitles.
Some fans even began speculating if the marks were from some blood illness, while others ridiculed these conversations and shared that they shouldn’t jump to serious conclusions. Netizens then focused on demanding answers from Kep1er’s agency, Wake One Entertainment.
Take a look at fans' reactions to the alleged bruise marks below:
Moreover, some Kep1er fans were also concerned about Kim Chae-hyun. She was recently reported to have injured her ankle, but was still seen participating in the comeback promotions on a limited scale.
Meanwhile, Kep1er’s LOVESTRUCK! album was released on April 10, 2023. The music video of its title track, Giddy, was released on the same day and has achieved over 18 million views on YouTube within a week.
Along with their other promotional activities, Kep1er will be performing at KCON 2023 Japan. The event released its first lineup on March 16, which included the Giddy singers. Kep1er will be performing on May 13. Other artists performing on the same day are ENHYPEN, iKON, ITZY, TEMPEST, xikers, and &TEAM.