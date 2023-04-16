“Something needs to be done”: Fans incredibly concerned after Huening Bahiyyih is spotted with alleged bruises in M2's Giddy performance

Fans of Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih expressed concern after the 18-year-old singer was spotted with marks on her body. In an April 10 performance on the M2 channel for the comeback showcase, Kep1er performed Giddy, the title track from their latest album LOVESTRUCK! In the performance video, some eagle-eyed fans noticed alleged bruise spots across the singer’s arms and even on one thigh.

Huening Bahiyyih was dressed in a sleeveless crop top and denim shorts. Her outfit made the marks more clearly visible, which many Twitter accounts highlighted while demanding an answer from Wake One Entertainment, Kep1er’s agency.

Reactions varied across fans as some thought the marks were due to alleged physical abuse from staff members, while others thought it to be a sign of overexertion. The majority of concerns came from fans demanding a clear answer from the agency for the alleged bruise spots.

Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih seen with potential bruise marks, fans demand answers from agency

Kep1er made their comeback on April 10, 2023, with LOVESTRUCK! The group was created through Mnet's survival show, Girls Planet 999, and debuted in January last year under Wake One Entertainment and Swing Entertainment, amidst some troubles. The group’s previous title tracks, WA DA DA and Up! received average responses, which made Giddy a highly-anticipated comeback.

While Giddy is performing well, trouble brewed after fans noticed visible marks on Huening Bahiyyih’s arms and inner thigh during their recent appearance on M2. The marks, which many believe to be bruises, left fans concerned, as without any official statement from the agencies yet, speculations around what the marks could be, have been making the rounds on the internet.

Conversations ranged from the marks being from dance, overexhaustion, and even alleged staff abuse. Huening Bahiyyih’s fans have raised concerns about her mistreatment from Mnet and the current companies since her time on Girls Planet 999. In the past, the Giddy singer's fans had criticized the agency for ill-treating the singer multiple times - whether through less screen time or disrespectful subtitles.

Some fans even began speculating if the marks were from some blood illness, while others ridiculed these conversations and shared that they shouldn’t jump to serious conclusions. Netizens then focused on demanding answers from Kep1er’s agency, Wake One Entertainment.

Take a look at fans' reactions to the alleged bruise marks below:

T @AgustDsNuts y’all are being VERY weird about bahiyyih . people see bruises and want to know if she is okay . now y’all diagnosing her with blood disorders out of thin air ? i want you people to stay away from her cause no way you have her best interests at heart y’all are being VERY weird about bahiyyih . people see bruises and want to know if she is okay . now y’all diagnosing her with blood disorders out of thin air ? i want you people to stay away from her cause no way you have her best interests at heart

T @AgustDsNuts @hiyyihIight like why is the assumption she not taking care of herself and them being overworked to the point of bruising is also a problem ? like every excuse still needs to be addressed by the company like be so fr ?? @hiyyihIight like why is the assumption she not taking care of herself and them being overworked to the point of bruising is also a problem ? like every excuse still needs to be addressed by the company like be so fr ??

ellie 🌸 @pxyskz i really am worried abt bahiyyih.. the way the kep1 staff are treating her, and now these bruises.. wakeone needs to fire the staff or something i really am worried abt bahiyyih.. the way the kep1 staff are treating her, and now these bruises.. wakeone needs to fire the staff or something

Huening Bahiyyih Philippines (SLOW) @BAHIYYIH_PH



https://t.co/1XZdVh1D1n

https://t.co/7G3tcSXftd hiyyihlights go and stream hiyyih's song cover, the songs, and her fancams. she has bruises all over her body which proves how much she worked hard for this comeback. let's also work harder for her as well.https://t.co/1XZdVh1D1nhttps://t.co/7G3tcSXftd twitter.com/i/web/status/1… hiyyihlights go and stream hiyyih's song cover, the songs, and her fancams. she has bruises all over her body which proves how much she worked hard for this comeback. let's also work harder for her as well. 😭https://t.co/1XZdVh1D1nhttps://t.co/7G3tcSXftd twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Rz0G9QDyZY

keplian 🫶 @Yesi08590215

#HUENING_BAHIYYIH

#Kep1an

#Kep1er People say bruises like that are also because of tiredness. There are some people who experience things like that too. I hope that's true. Nothing unexpected happens. Before that, we have to make sure we ask hiyyi directly via Buble. People say bruises like that are also because of tiredness. There are some people who experience things like that too. I hope that's true. Nothing unexpected happens. Before that, we have to make sure we ask hiyyi directly via Buble.#HUENING_BAHIYYIH #Kep1an#Kep1er https://t.co/zjOcZJdIvQ

•ᴗ•✩ VOTE FOR MATTHEW @bahicentric okay wakeone needs to let these girls rest actually because bahiyyih having bruises all over her body and chy twisting her ankle and wakeone STILL making her perform like this shit is insane okay wakeone needs to let these girls rest actually because bahiyyih having bruises all over her body and chy twisting her ankle and wakeone STILL making her perform like this shit is insane

•ᴗ•✩ VOTE FOR MATTHEW @bahicentric no because these bruises can’t be front dancing or falling down because they’re TOO specific, there’s been an instance before where someone said a wakeone staff was physically mistreating bahiyyih. There needs to be action taken about this if it’s true. no because these bruises can’t be front dancing or falling down because they’re TOO specific, there’s been an instance before where someone said a wakeone staff was physically mistreating bahiyyih. There needs to be action taken about this if it’s true.

Bigiworld @Yourbigi Actually, if we talk about the condition of bahiyyih who has bruises all over her body, what fans want is an explanation & statement by the agency as soon as possible. As long as there was no response, naturally rumors would circulate. Specifically about abuse thingy. Actually, if we talk about the condition of bahiyyih who has bruises all over her body, what fans want is an explanation & statement by the agency as soon as possible. As long as there was no response, naturally rumors would circulate. Specifically about abuse thingy.

Bigiworld @Yourbigi I hope formal/official action is taken soon. If the worst thing is that the bruises are not due to health problems, an investigation into everyone managing the group also needs to be done. This is not hate speech or slander, this is for the good of everyone esp the members. I hope formal/official action is taken soon. If the worst thing is that the bruises are not due to health problems, an investigation into everyone managing the group also needs to be done. This is not hate speech or slander, this is for the good of everyone esp the members.

nicole @bahibarbie some of those bruises on bahiyyih look like fingers… like as if someone was grabbing her hard… some of those bruises on bahiyyih look like fingers… like as if someone was grabbing her hard…

industry🌱 @winkfiona

There’s been people in the past who came out saying some staff treats bahiyyih differently 찬열 @cha__1304 내가 뭐랬어? twitter.com/iiimabarbiegir… 내가 뭐랬어? twitter.com/iiimabarbiegir… https://t.co/BmUvkH224G WHY ARENT MORE PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT THIS???? This looks like a grab mark. These bruises on her arm look like the ones I had from my abusive relationship in 2015There’s been people in the past who came out saying some staff treats bahiyyih differently twitter.com/cha__1304/stat… WHY ARENT MORE PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT THIS???? This looks like a grab mark. These bruises on her arm look like the ones I had from my abusive relationship in 2015There’s been people in the past who came out saying some staff treats bahiyyih differently twitter.com/cha__1304/stat…

Moreover, some Kep1er fans were also concerned about Kim Chae-hyun. She was recently reported to have injured her ankle, but was still seen participating in the comeback promotions on a limited scale.

Meanwhile, Kep1er’s LOVESTRUCK! album was released on April 10, 2023. The music video of its title track, Giddy, was released on the same day and has achieved over 18 million views on YouTube within a week.

Along with their other promotional activities, Kep1er will be performing at KCON 2023 Japan. The event released its first lineup on March 16, which included the Giddy singers. Kep1er will be performing on May 13. Other artists performing on the same day are ENHYPEN, iKON, ITZY, TEMPEST, xikers, and &TEAM.

