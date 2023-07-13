ZEROBASEONE, MAMAMOO+, THE BOYZ, and more join the line-up of Poland's 2023 KPOP NATION x Korea Music Festival 

Poland is setting the stage, fixing the lights, and getting the concert spirit going with the 2023 KPOP NATION x Korea Music Festival all set to be held on September 23, 2023, in Warsaw. This fiesta was initially announced on June 14 by the Korean Management Federation (KMF) and will mark the first-ever stadium-level celebration of Korean pop music in Eastern Europe.

This event is to be held at the PGE Narodowy Stadium, with the concert having a capacity of seating 50,000 people. As such, the huge-scale event will muster some of the biggest names of K-pop today, making it the grandest single K-pop concert in Europe.

Warsaw to witness K-pop like never before with 2023 KPOP NATION

The aim of the Korean Management Federation (KMF), which looks over Korean entertainment labels and managers, is not only to spread the roots of the Korean music scene worldwide but also to make consistent efforts to improve the industry's development.

The Chairman of the Federation, Yoo Jae-woong, also disclosed in a statement made to The Korea Herald that they want to show the essence of authentic K-pop concerts to fans overseas. Continuing the same, the KMF stated their further aspirations and goals.

"Starting with ‘KPOP NATION,’ we want to host K-pop concerts overseas regularly. We are also currently planning diverse projects to support K-pop rookies in expanding their reach to foreign markets" (via The Korea Herald).

The KMF further added their wish to build a fair environment in the industry that will be regarded by not only the idols but also the fans both in Korea and across the globe.

Standing by their words, the KMF's efforts propagate both the newcomers and the seniors of the K-pop scene to fans abroad with the 2023 KPOP NATION project. Around eight major K-pop acts are to be assembled for the event, and till now only the first and the second line-ups have been announced. The list boasts the following artists - ZEROBASEONE, THE BOYZ, SF9, MAMAMOO+, CIX, and Kep1er.

The tickets for the event are now on sale and can be found on KPOP NATION's official website.

More details on the 2023 KPOP NATION

KPOP NATION is the hub for fans of K-pop, who come together and take part in the classic K-pop concert experience and carry back memories for life. Created by the fans, for the fans of Korean pop music, KPOP NATION aims to make this festival a trademark celebration by being the largest K-pop event in Europe. With the 2023 KPOP NATION x Korea Music Festival, the KMF's design is to spark overseas folks' interest in K-pop.

